Fire erupts in Woodbury Common Premium Outlets parking garage

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A fire inside the parking garage at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets led to a response from multiple departments in Orange County Sunday evening.

The Woodbury Fire Department posted images on their Facebook page of the smoke rising from the first floor of a maintenance storage area in the garage.

Officials say the all the vehicles were part of the shopping center’s maintenance fleet.

Stores in the popular outlet mall were open Sunday night and shoppers had cars parked on the upper floors of the garage when the fire erupted.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

