Hicksville, NY

Firefighter injured in Hicksville building blaze, police say

By AJ Jondonero
 2 days ago

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A firefighter suffered a leg injury while fighting a building fire on Long Island overnight, police said on Tuesday.

Responders arrived at the scene of a building fire along West Marie Street near Broadway at around 12:15 a.m., according to officials. The fire was caused by fireworks left in a dumpster nearby.

Hicksville Fire Department and Westbury Fire Department extinguished the fire. The injured firefighter refused medical treatment at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

An investigation by authorities is ongoing.

PIX11.com is New York's Very Own source for tri-state area news.

