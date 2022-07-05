ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gators continue recruiting momentum with commitment from DL T.J. Searcy

By Edgar Thompson, Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago
Florida fcoach Billy Napier, running onto the field for the Orange & Blue Game on April 14, has made up ground after missing out on some earlier recruits. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Georgia defensive lineman T.J. Searcy committed to Florida on Monday to continue the program’s recent recruiting surge while bolstering the Gators’ defensive front.

The 6-foot-5½, 243-pound Searcy becomes the highest-rated member of the first-year coach Billy Napier’s 2023 class . The Thomaston Upson-Lee standout is the nation’s No. 153 overall prospect and 20th-ranked defensive lineman, according to the 247Sports composite.

Searcy recorded 111 tackles, including 13.5 for loss, during the past two seasons.

Searcy chose the Gators over Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina, where new Florida linebacker coach and Gators legend Mike Peterson recruited Searcy while a Gamecocks assistant.

“He was pretty much letting me know I can come into their defense and make an impact right away,” Searcy told Gators Online of On3.com . “Mike P. is a great dude. He knows so much about the game. He’s an actual legend in Gainesville. It’s great to be around him.

“The atmosphere and my relationship with Coach Peterson has Florida high on my list.”

Florida’s class is ranked 39th by 247Sports, but it has gained traction after some high-profile recruiting misses last month.

Since June 21, four top prospects have committed, all on them defenders.

Jacksonville cornerback Sharif Denson of Bartram Trail High , the nation’s 24th-ranked player at his position, committed June 27. Two days later, Gavin Hill, a 4-star defensive lineman from Gainesville Buchholz, pledged the Gators.

Four-star edge rusher Isaiah Nixon of St. Petersburg flipped his commitment from UCF to UF two weeks ago.

The versatile, athletic Searcy told On3.com his key role will be as a pass rusher.

“They pretty much want to use me to go get sacks,” he said.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Edgar Thompson at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osgators .

