Movies

‘Minions: The Rise Of Gru’ Debuts Atop U.K. Box Office

By Naman Ramachandran
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversal’s keenly anticipated animation “Minions: The Rise Of Gru” debuted atop the U.K. and Ireland box office with £10.4 million ($12.5 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. Warner Bros,’ “Elvis,” which had debuted in pole position last week, slid down a place to second...

www.sfgate.com

Cinemablend

Top Gun: Maverick Continues Crushing At The Box Office, And Tom Cruise Explains Why It Took So Long To Get A Second Movie Made

There is no question about it: Joseph Kosinski's Top Gun: Maverick is a phenomenal smash hit. After earning waves of positive buzz pre-release, the movie had the most successful opening weekend of any title in Tom Cruise's filmography, and since then it has gone on to become one of only two blockbusters to make over $1 billion at the box office since the start of the pandemic (the other title being Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home).
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

'Godzilla vs. Kong' Sequel Receives Official Release Date

Shortly after confirming a sequel for its 2021 blockbuster Godzilla vs. Kong, Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures have now announced the official release date for the upcoming film. Scheduled to hit theaters on March 15, 2024, the film will be reuniting English actor Dan Stevens with the first installment’s director Adam Wingard for the first time since their collaboration in 2014’s The Guest.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Top Gun: Maverick' Hits Gargantuan Box Office Milestone

Top Gun: Maverick reached a notable box office milestone, nearly cementing itself as the biggest movie of 2022 to this point. The Numbers reports that the Tom Cruise blockbuster raked in an estimated $8.25 million last Friday domestically, placing its total U.S. box office total at $499.47 million. That measurement means Top Gun: Maverick would hit $500 million at the domestic box office on Saturday, and would cross $1 billion worldwide around the same time.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Netflix Reveals Its Most-Watched Movies: See the Top 10

Despite an onslaught of backlash following multiple controversial changes, Netflix still remains the world’s leading streaming service. That said, its reign could still conclude very soon, especially if the streaming platform continues to lose subscribers. However, we’re not here to look at the content provider’s downfall. Instead, we’ll actually look at Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched films ever; and interestingly, one actor seems to be a major draw for viewers.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jordan Peele Finally Spills Details About His Latest Horror Movie Nope

In just a few more days of anticipation, psychological thriller legend director Jordan Peele is set to introduce another mind-blowing film with Nope. Peele has always held back when it comes to divulging details about his upcoming film, yet, Nope is still one of the highly-anticipated films in the thriller genre even though the plot, and what it is really all about still remains a mystery. Thankfully, in a recent interview, Peele finally spills some new details about Nope.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minions#Cannes#Warner Bros#Paramount#Variety The Rise#Dartmouth Films
digitalspy.com

Nicole Kidman lands next lead movie role in new thriller

Nicole Kidman is joining forces with Mimi Cave in a return to Amazon Studios for the thriller Holland, Michigan. The script by Andrew Sodroski, writer of Discovery's Manhunt, was number one on the infamous Black List in 2013. The project follows the secrets lurking beneath a Midwestern town with a Hitcockian twist (via Deadline).
MOVIES
Collider

'Elvis' Crosses $113.5 Million at Global Box Office

It has been an extremely healthy bounce-back year for the box office and that has only continued into this blockbuster summer movie season. One of the movies that have set the box office a blaze of late has been Elvis. After an impressive opening weekend in the United States last week, the musical biopic shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Especially overseas where the film has made another $15.7 million this weekend on 8,305 screens in 57 international markets.
MOVIES
Collider

'Top Gun: Maverick' Breaks 'The Dark Knight' Record at Domestic Box Office

Paramount’s wondrous year at the box office shows no sign of stopping, as Top Gun: Maverick fell by a minuscule 9% for an estimated $34 million finish over the extended Fourth of July holiday weekend. This will take the film’s running domestic total to $572 million, further increasing its lead over Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as the year’s biggest hit.
MOVIES
The Independent

'Elvis' is king, alone, of box office after final tallies

“Elvis” has won its box-office dance-off with “Top Gun: Maverick.” After the two films reported the same ticket sales Sunday, Monday's final numbers has “Elvis,” alone, as king of the weekend. “Elvis” ultimately grossed $31.1 million from Friday to Sunday, according to Warner Bros.' final figures Monday. That's a touch above the $30.5 million the studio forecast on Sunday. When film studios report box office on Sunday, they're able to fairly accurately predict Sunday's ticket sales. Paramount Pictures, on the other hand, slightly overestimated how “Top Gun: Maverick” fared in its fifth weekend. After the studio reported the same $30.5 million for the “Top Gun” sequel on Sunday, the studio's final number came in at $29.6 million. Regardless, both films performed well. Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic opened above expectations, and brought out large numbers of older moviegoers — a segment of the audience that's been slow to return to theaters during the pandemic. “Top Gun: Maverick" continued to hold remarkably well, dipping a modest 34% percent in its fifth weekend. Overall, the Joseph Kosinski-directed film starring Tom Cruise has earned about $1 billion worldwide, including more than $520 million domestically.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Watch the New 'Amsterdam' Trailer With Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Chris Rock, Taylor Swift and More

20th Century Fox on Wednesday revealed the chaotic trailer for David O. Russell’s upcoming, star-studded film Amsterdam. The visual opens as Chris Rock‘s character discovers a “dead white man in a box,” which centers the plot on three friends — played by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington — who are accused of murder and vow to “protect each other… no matter what.” In light of the accusation, the group employs a close source (Robert De Niro), who says he saw “something monstrous” kill his friend, to help them solve the case.
MOVIES
SFGate

Natalie Portman: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Shot Its Most Visually Stunning Scene in Best Buy Parking Lot

Natalie Portman told Entertainment Weekly that “Thor: Love and Thunder” has one of the most visually stunning scenes she’s ever seen on film, and it just so happens to have been shot in a random Best Buy parking lot. How’s that for movie magic? The “Black Swan” Oscar winner isn’t revealing just yet which scene in the film it is, but she said she can’t watch the movie without being reminded of Best Buy.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Millie Bobby Brown Confirmed For Russo Brothers' Netflix Sci-Fi 'The Electric State'

Netflix has officially confirmed Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown‘s casting in the Russo Brothers‘ upcoming sci-fi film The Electric State. The movie will be a live-action adaptation of Simon Stålenhag’s illustrated novel from 2018, which follows the adventures of an orphaned teenager who journeys through a retro-futuristic American West on a quest to find her lost younger brother. Accompanying her is a mysterious droid and an eccentric drifter. Aside from Brown, Chris Pratt is also in talks to join the film, reuniting him with the Russo Brothers after their work together on Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.
MOVIES
Collider

'Jurassic World Dominion's Box Office Takes a Bite Out of $800 Million Worldwide

The dinosaurs of Jurassic World Dominion are officially in elite company. The latest film in the Jurassic World trilogy has crossed the absurd $800 million mark at the worldwide box office, joining Spider-Man: No Way Home, Top Gun: Maverick, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as one of four Hollywood films to do so since the pandemic began in 2020. With that milestone, it ranks as the third-biggest film of 2022 with $824.5 million, joining the latter two titans.
MOVIES
The Week

Why isn't Lightyear taking off at the box office?

Lightyear is struggling to soar to infinity and beyond. So why hasn't this origin story generated the buzz Disney hoped?. The Toy Story spinoff from Pixar was expected to be one of the biggest hits of the summer movie season. Instead, it's been a box office disappointment, grossing $50 million domestically in its opening weekend — below projections of $70 million or more and far below the $120 million opening of Toy Story 4. It also had a big 65 percent drop in its second weekend, grossing $17.7 million. Experts say a variety of factors likely contributed to the disappointing showing.
MOVIES

