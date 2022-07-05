Bringing the Heat!!

A bigger shield of rain will be cutting across central and southern Iowa. We'll be on the outskirts of this activity. Our temperatures will slowly rise amidst the broken layer of clouds overhead. We should warm just enough that into Thursday afternoon we'll bubble up a couple pockets of showers and thunderstorms. Dotting the area into early Friday morning, this activity will be rather isolated in nature.
Our latest derecho tore across the Upper Midwest Tuesday afternoon and evening. The storms formed in South Dakota and morphed into a fast-moving radar signature called a bow echo. The system produced numerous damaging wind gusts along its path between 70 and 85 mph. Here are a few select wind...
On Tuesday portions of South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa were hit by a storm producing 70 mph and higher sustained winds, big hail, and heavy rain. There has been lots of damage all around the area. Trees down, roofs blown off, crops laid out flat, and much more devastation is being reported in the wake of South Dakota's 2nd derecho of 2022.
URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 438 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK. 350 PM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Western and central Iowa Southwest to south-central Minnesota Eastern Nebraska. * Effective...
A stationary front will be the focus of storms this evening, especially over Iowa. With a stagnant movement expected until a line of advancing storms can absorb this activity, we'll have a period of 3-4 hours where heavy rainfall may be persistent over parts of our area. This may lead to some localzed flash flooding with select locations expecting 2-4" of rainfall. Amounts should be the most robust over Iowa, with greatly slashed totals over Minnesota.
(FOX 9) - After some dark skies and storms moved through Minnesota on Tuesday, you might have noticed an orangish tint in the sky. Multiple viewers sent FOX 9 photos of the orange sky and we saw it ourselves as the skies outside our station in Eden Prairie turned an unusual color.
A stalled out frontal boundary over north Iowa will mean there's a bit of a spread on the temps and humidity, but long and short of it, Tuesday will be hot. Air temps range from upper 80s north to mid 90s south. The heat index may be as high as 105° on the south side of that front over parts of north Iowa.
One of the best parts about summer is all of the county fairs in the land of 10,000 lakes! If you are looking for a fun one in July, Minnesota's oldest county fair is happening once again just 20 minutes from Rochester in the historic town of Kasson. Minnesota's Oldest...
Ah, life in Minnesota! Where we get about 3 days of nice weather in the summer before the mosquitos start leaving itchy welts all over our bodies. I know that these pesky insects are a nuisance all over the midwest, including Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, and I just found out a tip that might help us all avoid the welt of a mosquito bite this summer.
Known either as mountain lions or cougars, these big cats are rarely seen in Minnesota - but they are spotted from time to time. While confirmed sightings only happen a couple times a year around the Land of 10,000 Lakes, there have been a handful of reports on the North Shore in June of 2022.
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2015, file photo, cage-free chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm near Waukon, Iowa. The confirmation of bird flu at another Iowa egg-laying farm will force the killing of more than 5 million chickens, officials said Friday, March 18, 2022. Spread of the disease is largely blamed on the droppings or nasal discharge of infected wild birds, such as ducks and geese, which can contaminate dust and soil. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Who hasn't heard or learned of the '7 Wonders of the World'? However, do you know what the '7 Wonders' of Minnesota are?. Before I dive into what I feel are the 7 wonders of our beautiful state, I would like to say there are definitely more than just 7 across the Land of 10,000 Lakes. It was really hard to narrow it down since the state is so full of mystery and wonder.
This Minnesota Department of Natural Resources post about rainbow darters, a fish, got political real quick, and even had the Minnesota DNR trolling a hater early on. Last Thursday, the last day of June, the Minnesota DNR posted about animal species that are rainbow all year long, as a way to close out pride month. Well, the comments were mixed, and one commenter even got a direct response from the Minnesota DNR, which later appeared to be hidden or deleted.
The pandemic economy had far-reaching effects on the national housing market, increasing demand for more space, and driving up home prices. A report released in May on the state of housing in the U.S. estimates the annual income needed to afford the median Twin Cities home is now almost $104,000 — nearly $21,000 more than the median Twin Cities household makes.
Venting on social media proved costly for a Minnesota beekeeper, who now must pay $370,000 to a couple who sold him bees that later died. A Traverse County jury made the award to Nancy and Keith Budke of Wheaton, Minn. The Budkes, in the bee business for more than 40 years, sold 75 Texas hives to Nick Olsen of Maple Lake.
(ABC 6 News) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for Emmet, Hancock, O'Brien and Winnebago counties after Tuesday's severe weather. Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for Emmet, Hancock, O'Brien, and Winnebago counties in response to severe weather on July 5. The governor's proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to, and recover from, the effects of this severe weather.
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Gary DeRusha held a small housing for a Chrysler oil filter in his hand and proudly explained how he’d found 27 of them in a warehouse in New Jersey and promptly bought all of them. It was a big get because, if you...
The National Weather Service is forecasting the possibility of severe weather across southern Minnesota this afternoon and this evening. Scattered storms may develop this afternoon and become widespread tonight. Large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain with localized street flooding possible. There is some uncertainty whether storms will develop late...
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Fireworks may not be the only reason to keep an eye on the sky in Rochester this 4th of July. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in La Crosse are predicting possibly strong thunderstorms could track across the Rochester area Monday morning. Another round of storms capable of producing hail, damaging winds and heavy rain could fire by the afternoon and evening.
When it comes to access to health care, a new report says the highest-ranked county in the country is right here in our own backyard in Minnesota. U.S. News and World Report and CVS Health have been ranking communities across the country for the past five years now based on various aspects of their overall health. And while Minnesota, as a state, ranked relatively high overall, several counties here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes placed very highly in this year's survey.
