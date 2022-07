AJ Wormuth, of Half Full Dairy farm in Elbridge, is a Board Member of the Northeast Dairy Producers Association. The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act has been talked about a lot recently. It passed in 2019 and is laying the groundwork for us to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40% by 2030 and 85% by 2050. What most New Yorkers do not know is that farmers and their dairy cows are playing an active role in achieving the goals of the CLCPA.

ELBRIDGE, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO