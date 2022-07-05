ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vietnam arrests prominent rights activist over 'propaganda'

Rights activist Nguyen Lan Thang, pictured here at a football pitch in 2017, was arrested in Hanoi on Tuesday /AFP

Vietnam arrested a prominent human rights activist on Tuesday, accusing him of distributing anti-state propaganda.

Nguyen Lan Thang is well known in the communist country for his social activism as well as his online criticism of the government, which has become increasingly intolerant of any dissent.

The 46-year-old was arrested at his home in Hanoi "for making, hoarding, disseminating and spreading propaganda against the state of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam under article 117 of the 2015 Penal Code", the capital's police said in an official statement.

Officers did not provide any other details, stating that the case was currently under investigation.

Vietnam is notorious for its harsh treatment of those holding viewpoints diverging from the official pro-government line.

Thang has endured short spells in detention, as well as harassment from officers, in the past.

"I'm a focal point for police," Thang previously told the Committee for Protecting Journalists.

Human Rights Watch on Tuesday called for his "immediate and unconditional release".

"Vietnam's outrageous and unacceptable crackdown on freedom of expression has just snared another victim who will invariably face a kangaroo court trial and years in prison for speaking his mind," said deputy Asia director Phil Robertson.

He added: "Thang's peaceful advocacy for democratic reforms and justice should be respected and listened to rather than face this kind of unjustified repression."

Social media reports claimed that authorities had also confiscated digital devices, as well as human rights-related books, from Thang's home during the arrest.

His family could not be reached for comment.

NBC News

What will Biden do if Putin goes nuclear? Experts say a nuclear response is unlikely but not impossible

It’s a troubling question with no palatable answer: What would President Joe Biden do if Russia used nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war?. A half dozen current and former government officials briefed on the issue, and several outside experts, told NBC News there was no playbook and little agreement about how the U.S. would respond to a norm-shattering act of destruction that could obliterate a Ukrainian city, kill tens of thousands and send a cloud of nuclear fallout drifting over NATO countries in Western Europe.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Activists jailed for releasing black balloons near Indian PM Modi’s chopper in protest

Four workers belonging to India’s opposition Congress party were arrested for releasing dozens of black balloons in the direction of a helicopter carrying prime minister Narendra Modi as part of a protest.The incident happened on Monday minutes after the helicopter took off from the Vijaywada International Airport in the southern Andhra Pradesh state.Even though police officials denied reports of a potential security breach as claimed by workers of Mr Modi’s ruling right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the state’s top police official said the arrests were made because “they wanted to release the balloons”.The black balloons were released around five...
PROTESTS
AFP

Russia's plastic surgery sector feels pinch from western sanctions

When it comes to looking good, Russian women are happy to splash out, even on a bit of nip-and-tuck plastic surgery. Russia ranks ninth globally in the number of aesthetic procedures carried out annually -- 621,600 in 2020, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. 
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: We must face the fact that rape is being used as a weapon of war in Ukraine

The conflict in Ukraine shows that sexual violence is still being used as a weapon of war, terrorising civilian populations.A mounting body of evidence has demonstrated that summary executions, rape and torture have been used against civilians in areas under Russian control since the Kremlin’s invasion. Despite predictable denials by the Russian authorities of this and other atrocities by its soldiers, there appears to have been little attempt to hide the crimes, implying they may be tolerated, if not ordered, by Russian command.The psychological violence inflicted by sexual assault is such that it takes a great deal of courage for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
nationalinterest.org

Why U.S. Navy Destroyers in Spain Will Send a Message to Russia

The ability to forward project power is fundamental to the U.S. Navy’s global deterrence posture. President Biden is adding a substantial new measure of naval firepower to the European continent and the Mediterranean Sea by increasing the number of U.S. Navy destroyers based in Rota, Spain, from four to six.
MILITARY
