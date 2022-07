Last season, Ohio State had the most potent offense in college football. The Buckeyes also had 2 losses and missed the College Football Playoff. Even those who don’t want to point fingers have to admit that the combined significance of points 1 and 2 above suggests that the defense has to improve. Factor in the midseason stripping of play-calling from Kerry Coombs and the postseason hiring of Jim Knowles from Oklahoma State, and it’s clear that defense is going to be pivotal in Columbus this fall.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO