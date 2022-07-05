Police find man reportedly stabbed several times on 4th of July

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a reported stabbing that left a man injured on the 4th of July.

Monday evening, police responded to the 2900 block of N. Nevada Ave. after they received a report about a stabbing, just after 9:20 p.m.

At the scene, police found a man in the bathroom of a business with several stab wounds.

Police provided medical aid to the victim until he could be transported to a nearby hospital.

The victim told police that there was an argument between them and the suspect about a theft incident in a group. Then, the argument escalated into a physical altercation with the suspect, who started stabbing the victim with a large knife.

Police say the suspect ran from the scene after the altercation.

The injured victim went into a nearby business to find help.

Police say they believe the incident is no threat to the community.

