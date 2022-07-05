Sheriff's office responds to ‘large-scale incident’ Sunday night in Ortley Beach; 2 officers assaulted

The Ocean County Sheriff's Office is reporting two officers were assaulted while responding to a large-scale event Sunday night in the Ortley Beach section of Toms River.

While a few people have said it was just kids being kids, neighbors say what has happened now three nights in a row is simply unacceptable.

People took to social media about an unruly crowd of teenagers. The sheriff's office says officers responded to a large-scale incident in Ortley Beach, where large crowds on the beach needed to be broken up.

Social media posts indicated it happened near Fourth Avenue and Barnacle Bill's.

Hundreds of teens were seen yelling, some allegedly drinking, urinating on properties and causing some to fear for their own safety.

Some residents tell News 12 it was a result of a party advertised on the social media app TikTok.

Towns up and down the Jersey Shore have fought back against what they say are illegal “pop-up parties.”

Back in May, a party advertised on Instagram led to thousands of people showing up in Long Branch . More than a dozen was arrested. The town even went to court to hold the promoters responsible.

Many towns have a curfew in place following unauthorized parties and gatherings over the last several summers. Some towns close beaches down after sunset while others, like Ortley Beach, have an 11 p.m. curfew for anyone under 18.