ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Sheriff's office responds to ‘large-scale incident’ Sunday night in Ortley Beach; 2 officers assaulted

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2axmgR_0gV9MZ5X00

The Ocean County Sheriff's Office is reporting two officers were assaulted while responding to a large-scale event Sunday night in the Ortley Beach section of Toms River.

While a few people have said it was just kids being kids, neighbors say what has happened now three nights in a row is simply unacceptable.

People took to social media about an unruly crowd of teenagers. The sheriff's office says officers responded to a large-scale incident in Ortley Beach, where large crowds on the beach needed to be broken up.

Social media posts indicated it happened near Fourth Avenue and Barnacle Bill's.

Hundreds of teens were seen yelling, some allegedly drinking, urinating on properties and causing some to fear for their own safety.

Some residents tell News 12 it was a result of a party advertised on the social media app TikTok.

Towns up and down the Jersey Shore have fought back against what they say are illegal “pop-up parties.”

Back in May, a party advertised on Instagram led to thousands of people showing up in Long Branch . More than a dozen was arrested. The town even went to court to hold the promoters responsible.

Many towns have a curfew in place following unauthorized parties and gatherings over the last several summers. Some towns close beaches down after sunset while others, like Ortley Beach, have an 11 p.m. curfew for anyone under 18.

Comments / 20

kristo njelly
4d ago

nip it in the bud, Severe consequences for organizers and ringleaders on the ground. Drag parents into court. See who bails them out. Watch the dogs scatter back to their mommy's basements.

Reply
13
Jus Lyn
4d ago

SHUT down ANY of these " let loose" juveniles in our towns! Hit the parents in the pockets and they WILL pay attention! The Officers assaulted...!!??.....charge...sue. bring to Court...these " parents!"

Reply
10
Jus Lyn
4d ago

ALL held n released with all costs and fine ( max) only to parents!! The ones assaulting Officers...!.. permanent record regardless of age!!! Plus assault charges with max fines and jail term! THIS has to stop...AND parents must be held accountable!!! Change to Law must happen...." juvenile" records regarding these " parties" MUST become permanent record! THEN parents will realize not to let them " loose":when they SEE juvenile charges affect college applications!! 🙄

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Toms River, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Ocean County, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: SUSPICIOUS ACTING MALE ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANT

Warrant Arrest – On Sunday, July 3, 2022, at 1:17 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Windsor Street and Arlington Avenue, Forked River, for a report of a male subject with long hair that was dancing and talking to himself. Upon their arrival, officers observed a male subject matching the description given, whom they identified as Brenden Evans (35) of Devon Street, Forked River. It was discovered that Brenden had an active warrant issued out of the Ocean County Superior Court. Brenden was placed under arrest and transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he was lodged.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Woman Bites Sheriff’s Officer At Six Flags

JACKSON – An Ocean County Sheriff’s Department officer was bitten twice by a woman during a disturbance at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Sunday, officials said. Synthea Gonzalez, 50, was charged with resisting arrest, aggravated assault on a police officer, obstruction and refusal to submit to fingerprinting following the incident.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Violent Crime#Tiktok
ocscanner.news

LACEY: DWI, RECKLESS DRIVING, REFUSAL TO SUBMIT BREATH SAMPLES – ARRESTED

DWI – On Monday, July 4, 2022 at 6:24 p.m., Lieutenant Sullivan conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 9 near Game Farm Road, Forked River, for careless driving and failure to maintain lane. Officers Lee and Hyle responded to assist, and met with the driver, Carolyn Landes (61) of Toms River. Investigation at the scene revealed that Carolyn was driving while intoxicated. Carolyn was placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters, where she was processed. Carolyn was issued several motor vehicle summonses, including DWI, Refusal to Submit Breath Samples, and Reckless Driving. Carolyn was served her copies of the summonses and released in accordance with John’s Law.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ocscanner.news

SEASIDE HEIGHTS: FATHER AND SON HEROES

On behalf of Sheriff Michael Mastronardy and the entire staff at the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office we congratulate one of our very own Nick Farrell and his father Timothy. On September 18, 2021 father and son rescued a woman caught in a riptide and once on shore Nick performed CPR saving her life. Both recently were awarded the Valor Award for saving a life at the 200 Club awards dinner by the Seaside Heights Borough. When the father and son are not performing water rescues they are fighting fires!
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
News 12

News 12

89K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy