Pennsylvania is getting older and more diverse, but not uniformly: Census [Maps]

Counties are shaded green if they saw a population increase from 2011 to 2021. They are shaded brown to indicate population decreases. The deeper the shading, the more dynamic the growth or contraction. The Morning Call/TNS

The U.S. Census Bureau released its 2021 annual population estimates recently for states and counties.

The numbers show that Pennsylvania — much like the country as a whole — is getting older and more diverse. But the the trends don’t express themselves uniformly across the state’s 67 counties.

Thursday’s release is part of the annual population estimates program. It is not part of the complete Census taken every decade. In order to give the new numbers context, The Morning Call compared them with the same report from 2011 to show longer term trends.

The state’s total population inched up 2% over the last 10 years, increasing from 12,711,160 a decade ago to 12,964,056 last year. That’s less that a third the national growth rate of 6.5% over the same period. But only 24 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties increased population in that time, while the other 43 counties shrank.

Lehigh County ranked fifth for population growth, increasing 7.2% from 350,164 to 375,539 over the decade. Lehigh follows Cumberland (11.5%), Chester (7.7%), Montgomery (7.5%) and Lebanon (7.4%) for the highest growth rates.

Cameron, the state’s least populous county, had the steepest decline, shrinking 12.2% from 5,081 in 2011 to 4,459 in 2021. It was followed by Susquehanna (-11.4%), Venango (-9.2%), Forest (-8.7%) and Warren (-8.7%) for steepest declines.

Age is just a [growing] number

The Census Bureau estimates include the age of residents, grouped in increments of five years.

The report shows sharp increases in the number of Pennsylvanians who are 60 or older when compared with the 2011 report. The exception is the population of people who are 80 or older, which shrank 7.4%, and stands at 573,922 in 2021.

When grouped into broad age ranges, those younger than 25 dipped 6% from 4,049,021 a decade ago to 3,808,022 in 2021, while those age 50 or more grew 11.5% from 4,584,082 to 5,110,874 in the same period.

Lehigh County bucked part of that trend, showing an increase in the number of young people. The only age groups that did not increase in Lehigh were those age 40-55 as well as those 80 and over.

Northampton County’s curve hewed more closely to the statewide report. While the number of Northampton’s children and teenagers decreased, those age 20-39 showed moderate increases. Those increases were dwarfed by the growth of county residents age 60 and over, with the exception of those age 80-84, which shrank 8.3% over the decade.

Diversity surging

Demographers have observed the growing number of people identifying as something other than non-Hispanic white as their racial or ethnic background. The Census Bureau by law must consider Hispanic or Latino ethnicity separate from race. Therefore, all references to race in the following tables are to non-Hispanic white, non-Hispanic Black, etc., with Hispanics of all races considered together.

Both race and ethnicity are self-identified by respondents to Census Bureau surveys: people do not have a racial or ethnic identify imposed upon them.

The numbers in Pennsylvania’s counties generally align with the trends, with 60 counties showing a net decrease in the number of people identifying as non-Hispanic white.

One place where Pennsylvania contradicts conventional wisdom in the group of people identifying as belonging to two or more races. Social scientists had predicted that the multiracial label would be applied to more and more young people as people from diverse backgrounds have children. But the growth Pennsylvania’s multiracial population is much higher in the 50-and-older group than it is in those under 25.

The five tables that follow are each sortable and searchable. Click on a column header to sort by that column.