Macy Gray says 'changing your parts doesn't make you a woman'

Macy Gray has been criticised for comments she made on Piers Morgan 's Uncensored show about the trans community.

The 54-year-old singer told Morgan on Monday's show (4 July) that "just because you go change your [body] parts, doesn’t make you a woman, sorry.”

Gray made the comments during a conversation with Morgan about "the issue of transgenders in sports".

Broadcaster India Willoughby called the comments "sad and desperate" and said "This is why it’s virtually impossible for anyone trans to work in British media."

