ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Macy Gray says 'changing your parts doesn't make you a woman'

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z3pi3_0gV9MNk300

Macy Gray has been criticised for comments she made on Piers Morgan 's Uncensored show about the trans community.

The 54-year-old singer told Morgan on Monday's show (4 July) that "just because you go change your [body] parts, doesn’t make you a woman, sorry.”

Gray made the comments during a conversation with Morgan about "the issue of transgenders in sports".

Broadcaster India Willoughby called the comments "sad and desperate" and said "This is why it’s virtually impossible for anyone trans to work in British media."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 1

Related
Us Weekly

Singer Macy Gray Accused of Transphobia After Saying Gender Identity Is ‘Confusing’: Surgery ‘Doesn’t Make You a Woman’

UPDATE 7/6 11:18 A.M. ET Following backlash on social media, Macy Gray addressed her controversial comments. "I have nothing but love for the LGBTQ+ and transgender community and have been a supporter since day one," Gray told Entertainment Tonight in a statement on Tuesday, July 5. "My statement on Piers Morgan was grossly misunderstood. I […]
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian labelled ‘out-of-touch’ after claiming she’s set ‘attainable’ beauty standard

Kim Kardashian has sparked backlash after suggesting she isn’t responsible for contributing to an unrealistic beauty standard because her looks are “attainable”.The Kardashians star, 41, spoke candidly about the effort, time and commitment that goes into her appearance in a new interview with Allure, where she revealed that she gets laser treatments done at night after her family goes to bed and would even consider eating “poop” if it would make her look younger.However, when asked whether she ever feels “guilty” or “responsible” about her role in influencing the standard of beauty, which is largely unachievable without her immense wealth,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Macy Gray
Person
Piers Morgan
The Independent

Kim Kardashian says she widened crotch area of SKIMS for Khloe

Kim Kardashian has revealed the design team at SKIMS, her shapewear brand, will be widening the crotch area for its bodysuit.Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old reality TV star said the change was happening after her sister, Khloe Kardashian, had been vocal about the bodysuits not covering her entire vagina.“@khloekardashian it’s your lucky day,” Kim wrote on a video posted to her Instagram Stories.“I’m in a @skims design meeting and we’re going to wide the shapewear bodysuit vagina area just for you.”Kim included the hashtag #TheKhloeKut in the post. In a voiceover, Kim added: “Khloe, you would be so proud....
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Victoria Beckham bans daughter Harper from social media over ‘terrifying’ body shaming

Victoria Beckham is worried that her and David Beckham’s daughter Harper will be subjected to body shaming when she is old enough to use social media.The fashion designer revealed that the 10-year-old is not on social media currently, but she is concerned about “how cruel people can be”.Victoria, 48, said that her priorities are to make sure Harper is surrounded by “nice friends” and has a good relationship with the family.In a recent interview with Vogue Australia, the former Spice Girl said: “Harper isn’t on social media, so we don’t have to worry about [body shaming] just yet.“But seeing...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Let models do their job’: Kim Kardashian’s runway walk at Paris Couture week criticised by fans

Kim Kardashian’s runway walk has been criticised after the reality TV star made an appearance at Paris Couture Fashion Week.The 41-year-old modelled a look for Balenciaga at the fashion label’s show on Wednesday (6 July), alongside actor Nicole Kidman and singer Dua Lipa.Posting to Instagram, Kardashian said: “BALENCIAGA HAUTE COUTURE SHOW! What an honour to walk in a couture show!” She later posted to her Instagram Stories that walking the show was a “dream come true”.But fans were quick to criticise Kardashian’s walk, with many claiming that it disrespected the work and skills of professional models.One person wrote: “Not even...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#British
The Independent

Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry among stars to protest Independence Day amid Roe v Wade

Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry are among the famous faces expressing resentment over Independence Day celebrations in the wake of recent US controversies.There has been significant backlash to the US Supreme Court’s decision to end the country’s constitutional right to abortion by overturning the historic Roe v Wade judgement.Kardashian reshared a post to her Instagram story which read: “4th of July has been cancelled due to a shortage of Independence. Sincerely, Women” and added a pointed-hand emoji to emphasise the statement.Perry, who released the hit pop song “Firework” in 2010, wrote on Twitter: “‘Baby you’re a firework’ is a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Dua Lipa sparks debate after wearing nearly white sheer lace dress to wedding: ‘A rare L from my queen’

Dua Lipa’s latest outfit has sparked a debate on social media after fans both praised and criticised her nearly white lace wedding guest look.On Tuesday, the 26-year-old singer shared a series of images of herself posing in a sheer lace dress on Instagram and Twitter. The outfit, which consisted of pieces from Bottega Veneta’s fall 2022 runway, according to Harper’s Bazaar, included a sheer lacy slip dress with spaghetti straps and ruffled details in a light lavender colour, which appeared nearly white, and which the singer paired with matching full-length gloves, dark sunglasses and metallic boots.In the caption, Lipa...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Kourtney Kardashian slams paparazzi amid Barker's health crisis

Kourtney Kardashian is accusing the paparazzi of selling weeks-old photos of her amid husband Travis Barker's recent health crisis, which the reality star says made it look like she was "out and about while my husband was in the hospital fighting for his life." Kardashian, 43, took to Instagram Stories...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Rebecca Humphries reflects on ‘surreal’ Strictly scandal that led to public break-up from Seann Walsh

Rebecca Humphries has reflected on the 2018 Strictly Come Dancing scandal that saw her then-boyfriend Seann Walsh cheat on her with Katya Jones.Humphries was dating comedian Walsh who, while appearing on the show as a contestant, was caught kissing his professional dance partner Jones on a night out in London.At the time, both Walsh and Jones issued an apology, and maintained that it was a “drunken” mistake.In a tweet addressing the situation at the time, Humphries, who stars in Prime Video series Ten Percent, said Walsh had called her a “psycho” when she had suggested something untoward was...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

The Independent

735K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy