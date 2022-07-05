ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The Throne review – unexpected royal encounter goes down the pan

By Arifa Akbar
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3reSxe_0gV9MEnW00
Cool as a cucumber … Mary Roscoe in The Throne by John Goldsmith at Charing Cross theatre.

Here’s a comedy for those of us who hid from the acres of bunting and endless TV updates about the Platinum jubilee – or so it seems at first.

It is 2002, the year of the Golden jubilee and the Queen is visiting a comprehensive school for the very royal duty of opening its new science block. Derek Jones (Charlie Condou), a physics teacher and staunch republican, is not amused and ducks out of the grand occasion only to wind up trapped in a portable toilet with Her Majesty (Mary Roscoe) during a bomb scare.

John Goldsmith’s play, directed by Anthony Biggs, rests on a quirky conceit and the encounter between strident republican and head of state has lots of potential for comic clashes and barbed laughs at the expense of the monarchy.

No such luck, sadly. There is some charm but not many actual laughs and the humour is not nearly biting enough. The pace is slow, verging on sleepy, with light, whimsical conversation that skims across the touch-points without bringing much to them, from Princess Diana to New Labour and the Queen’s love of horses.

There is also talk about Schrödinger’s Cat and the “examined life” but again it is light on jokes and static in its drama. The characters simply witter on and their clashes are disappointingly amicable even when they are arguing about the pros and cons of constitutional monarchy.

There are a few good gags: Jones tells us that the school’s motto is “Either Learn or Leave” while the Queen has a swooning moment as she tells Derek about the time a protester lobbed an egg at her and Philip – her prince in shining armour – cleaned it off her coat. There are less original moments, including a quick riff on what might be in her handbag (we half expect the dreaded marmalade sandwich to be revealed but thankfully it is left a mystery).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35AR6N_0gV9MEnW00
Handbags at dawn … Charlie Condou and Mary Roscoe in The Throne. Photograph: Tristram Kenton/the Guardian

The actors are likable though, especially Condou’s Derek who says he is always angry but comes across as a rather sweet, mild-mannered type. Roscoe’s queen is no Helen Mirren but she perfects the clipped, slightly nasal tone of voice and gives her monarch a haughty disdain that sometimes makes her appear more like one of Oscar Wilde’s wealthy, whey-faced dowagers.

Condou has a good repertoire of harrowed facial expressions for the bomb scare (the Queen has seen it all before and stays as cool as a cucumber), but this part of the plot is not resolved: the identity or purpose of the “terrorist” is never explained which feels unsatisfactory.

Ultimately, the biggest crime here is Derek’s wholly unconvincing abandonment of a lifetime’s republicanism after a few hours in the loo with the Queen, after which he apologises for all the “horrible things I said about the British monarchy”.

Comments / 2

Related
The Guardian

Shazia Mirza: ‘When I was eight, my mother said, “You are ugly, and ugly girls can’t become actresses”’

B — orn in Birmingham, Mirza, 46, was a science teacher before becoming a standup comedian. She made her name touring her show The Kardashians Made Me Do It, followed by With Love from St Tropez. This year she performs Coconut, which was nominated for best standup tour at the Channel 4 NationalComedy awards, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, 3-28 August. Her podcast with John Kampfner is called Pale, Male and Stale, and her television work includes the BBC Two series Pilgrimage. She lives in London.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Condou
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Oscar Wilde
OK! Magazine

Prince Philip & Princess Anne 'Could See Straight Through Meghan Markle,' Claims British Psychic

Reality star and self-proclaimed psychic Deborah Davies believes some of the eldest members of the monarchy were wary of Meghan Markle from the start.Though none of them have ever publicly uttered a bad word about the Duchess of Sussex, the Real Housewives of Chesire alum insisted Prince Harry's aunt Princess Anne made it clear she isn't fond of the former actress."Princess Anne is fabulous, she just gives everything that she thinks away on her face," Davies dished. "She doesn't need to say anything, you can see it in her eyes. You take one look at her and you can see...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Revealed: The Raunchy Queen Whose Secret Trysts With Two SERVANTS Threatened To Bring Down The Monarchy

She was the Queen who was not amused — a stern, fearsome figure who expanded the British empire to control a quarter of the globe, and who remained in mourning for late husband Albert for more than half her life.But away from the public eye Victoria was also a woman with a healthy love of physical contact — and whose close “friendships” with two of her servants threatened to become full-blown scandals, as the hit new podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession" reveals.In the latest chapter of the chart-topping anthology series, "Affairs Below Stairs," the real woman behind...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Throne#Uk#Republican#Schr Dinger S Cat#Quee
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

There’s a Reason Princess Anne Sat in the Back of the Carriage at Royal Ascot

This week, the royal family stepped out for Britain’s most popular horse racing event: the 2022 Royal Ascot. Although they attend the race every year, we never noticed the hidden meaning behind their grand entrance…until now. During the procession, the family was escorted across the lawn via horse-drawn...
U.K.
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Buckingham Palace Reportedly Missed A Powerful Opportunity By Not Releasing Monarch’s Photo With Lilibet, Royal Commentator Claims

Queen Elizabeth met her great-granddaughter, Lilibet, for the first time during her Platinum Jubilee. The 1-year-old also celebrated her birthday in the United Kingdom, but it’s unclear if the Queen was there to celebrate with the Sussexes and their friends. But unlike her older brother, Archie, Lilibet didn’t pose...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
TheDailyBeast

Why the Queen Keeps Prince Andrew Inside the Royal Circle

The queen’s ongoing apparent support for Prince Andrew is one of the more baffling features of royal life in 2022. Despite the fact that he paid out a reported $14 million to settle a sex abuse case brought by Virginia Giuffre, a victim of Jeffrey Epstein, the queen has sought to include Andrew in high-profile royal events, even though he has been stripped of his HRH honorific and been obliged to renounce his charitable patronages and status as a “working royal.”
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Advised To Fix Relationship With Prince Charles, Prince William Otherwise His Kids Will Have Royal Title While He's Being Sidelined

Prince Harry should work on his relationship with his father and brother. The Duke of Sussex is rumored to be still at odds with Prince Charles and Prince William, even if he attended Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee earlier this month. Prince Harry Advised To Fix Relationship With Dad Prince Charles...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Talk Show Host Hospitalized After Alarming Fall

Loose Women star Brenda Edwards is recovering after a scary accident resulted in a trip to the hospital. The TV personality, who also formerly competed on The X Factor, revealed over the weekend that she was hospitalized after she broke her leg, an injury that left her "gutted" as it forced her to pull out of her appearance as Mama Morton in the hit UK musical adaptation of Chicago.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Prince William’s Daughter Has The Makings Of A Future Queen After Platinum Jubilee Appearance? Young Royal Reportedly More Powerful Than Prince George

Princess Charlotte is one of the most popular members of the royal family. Even though she’s just 7 years old, she has already made headlines hundreds of times. In fact, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s only daughter recently caught the attention and hearts of royal fans after they saw her behavior at the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
WORLD
Daily Mail

William still smarting about Harry’s racism comments and why Charles could become the 'ghost king' – watch our talk show Palace Confidential for unrivalled royal analysis

Prince William's speech about racism in Britain will have been in part inspired by the fact that he is still 'smarting' about the comments that Harry and Meghan made last year, believes commentator Sarah Vine. The Sussexes' claims about racism in the Royal Family in a 2021 interview with Oprah...
SOCIETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

344K+
Followers
82K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy