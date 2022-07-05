Authorities identify woman killed in East Bakersfield shooting

UPDATE (10:05 AM): Authorities have identified Susana Ortiz, 48, of Bakersfield, as the woman who was killed in a shooting Monday night in East Bakersfield.

UPDATE (7:52 AM): Officials said a woman was declared dead at a local hospital after a shooting Monday night in East Bakersfield. Two other people were injured, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Three people were injured in a shooting in East Bakersfield Monday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police responded to reports of a shooting just after 11 p.m. Monday, where officers found a teenager suffering from an apparent gunshot wound laying in the roadway near MLK Jr. Blvd. and East 10th Street.

Officers also found two additional victims in a nearby car, one of which is critically injured.

The victims have not been identified and investigators have not released a suspect description.