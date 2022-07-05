How to Use a Pizza Pan With Holes for Perfectly Cooked Crust Every Time

Making pizza at home is quick, easy, fun and allows you to whip up a healthier version of your usual order. And if you're using a pizza pan with holes, you can expect a perfectly crispy crust and chewy center, too.

Why a Using Perforated Pizza Pan Matters

A pizza pan with holes is usually referred to as a perforated pizza pan, and it is identified by several tiny holes along the bottom of the pan.

While the holes might not look like anything special, they allow heat to reach the entire crust as it bakes, which results in a crispier pizza crust. Win!

If you use the perforated pizza pan to make a thin-crust pizza, you'll not only get a crispy crust, but you'll also reduce the overall calorie count compared to pies made with traditional or deep-dish crusts.

If you don't already have one, check out some perforated pizza pans to buy below — and then, find out how to cook your pie on a pizza pan with holes.

How to Use a Pizza Pan With Holes for the Perfect Pie

Now that you've got your handy pizza pan, find out what you'll need to make your own homemade pizza and how to do it.

Ingredients

Pizza dough: You can either make your own dough or buy pre-made pizza dough at the grocery store. Plus, you can find plenty of low-carb or gluten-free options out, too.

Tomato puree or marinara sauce

Cheese : Mozzarella, feta, parmesan and fontina are just a few options you can consider adding to your pie.

Toppings of your choice: Mushrooms, chopped barbecued chicken, pepperoni, peppers, pesto, carmelized onions, baby arugula, bell peppers, ham are just a few options.





"When it comes to pizza, there are no rules and the possibilities are endless," says Chef Nik Fields , founder of Chic Chef Co. "Have fun with it!"

Instructions

1. Spray Your Pizza Pan

Spray your perforated pizza pan with nonstick cooking spray, or rub the surface of the pan with a thin layer of cooking oil , such as olive or canola oil.

These types of oil boost the nutritional value of your pizza because they contain unsaturated fats, which are good for your heart.

2. Roll Your Pizza Dough

Roll your pizza dough out into a thin layer or to your desired thickness. Sprinkle the dough and your rolling pin with flour to help prevent the dough from sticking.

Consider making your dough with whole-wheat flour because it's higher in dietary fiber.

3. Lay Your Pizza Dough On the Pan

Lay the rolled-out pizza crust on the pizza pan, keeping the edges on the pan. Don't let the crust hang over the edges of the pan because they will cook more quickly than the rest of the crust, which could result in burning.

4. Bake the Crust and Add Toppings

Bake the pizza crust according to the recipe directions and top it with your favorite toppings.

Reduced-sodium pizza sauce, low-fat cheese , turkey meat, tomatoes, black olives, spinach, artichoke hearts, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions and pineapple are healthy toppings that will increase the nutritional value of your pizza.