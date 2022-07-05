ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman bathes ducklings she hatched from Morrisons eggs

By Oliver Browning
A mother from Yorkshire is smitten after three eggs she bought from Morrisons hatched into ducklings.

Deza Empson, 31, bought six Braddock-White Clarence Court eggs at the supermarket and on a whim put them in an incubator she bought on Amazon to breed budgies.

She was shocked when just five days later she shone a light and could see little ducklings developing inside some of the eggs.

Less than one month on, a trio of newborns arrived into the world.

Deza has named the ducklings River, Dusk and Daisy.

