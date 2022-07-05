Woman bathes ducklings she hatched from Morrisons eggs
A mother from Yorkshire is smitten after three eggs she bought from Morrisons hatched into ducklings.
Deza Empson, 31, bought six Braddock-White Clarence Court eggs at the supermarket and on a whim put them in an incubator she bought on Amazon to breed budgies.
She was shocked when just five days later she shone a light and could see little ducklings developing inside some of the eggs.
Less than one month on, a trio of newborns arrived into the world.
Deza has named the ducklings River, Dusk and Daisy.
