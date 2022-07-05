Millions in UK do not know the meaning of coercive control

Millions in the UK have no understanding of the meaning of coercive control despite the fact the offence is illegal, according to a new study.

A report, carried out by a domestic abuse charity called Hestia, discovered four in 10 adults in the UK say their perception of coercive control is either weak or totally non-existent.

Over a quarter of those polled were found to have been in a relationship where they deemed themselves to be subjected to coercive control.

The research found one in four said they had been isolated from their relatives and friends, while a quarter said their partner had made them feel humiliated or degraded.

While a quarter of those polled said they did not know how to help someone they knew who was a victim of domestic abuse .

Coercive control is defined as psychological abuse and controlling behaviour in a relationship, with abusive partners isolating their victims from loved ones or controlling their finances.

Hestia and the Vodafone Foundation have also launched a campaign named ‘It’s Not Nothing’ in a bid to enable people to understand coercive control as well as alert people to their Bright Sky app.

The app, which has been available to download on the App Store or Google Play since 2018, tells users how to identify signs of domestic abuse and alerts users to nearby support services. It is available in English, Polish, Urdu, Welsh and Punjabi and has been downloaded over 111,000 times in the UK.

Patrick Ryan, chief executive of Hestia, said: “Domestic abuse is again on the rise.

“Bright Sky details the different types of abuse, the signs to look out for and a wide range of information and resources for friends and family to confidently signpost anyone they believe to be experiencing domestic abuse.

“Now more than ever, it is vital that all victims of domestic abuse know they are not alone, and we all have a part to play in that.”

Coercive control became a crime in England and Wales in 2015 under the Serious Crime Bill.

While the domestic abuse act, which became law last spring, introduced the first ever statutory definition of domestic abuse to include economic abuse and controlling and manipulative behaviour that is not physical.

Anyone who requires help or support can contact the National Domestic Abuse Helpline which is open 24/7 365 days per year on 0808 2000 247 or via their website www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk/