Baseball

Baysox Silenced by Patriots on Fourth of July

By Southern Maryland Chronicle News Desk
 2 days ago
BRIDGEWATER, NJ – The Bowie Baysox were held scoreless for only the fourth time this season, dropping a 1-0 contest to the Somerset Patriots on Monday night. Despite outhitting their opponent, Michael Beltre’s solo home run in the third inning was the difference-maker.

Ryan Watson opened the series on the mound for Bowie and tied a season-high with eight strikeouts in just five innings of work. While the game’s first batter did reach second base on a walk, stolen base, and an error, Watson picked up a ground ball and fired to first to cut down Somerset’s early attempt at a lead. After a scoreless second inning, Michael Beltre opened the third inning with a home run to right-center field for the game’s only run.

Watson (L, 5-3) was relieved by Easton Lucas, as the left-hander faced the minimum over two scoreless innings, and Clayton McGinness wrapped the night with a scoreless eighth.

Right-hander Sean Boyle spun a gem for Somerset, as he fired seven blanks. While Boyle (W, 5-4) did allow seven hits, he still struck out six batters and did not allow a walk. Following Boyle, Josh Maciejewski tossed 1 1/3 scoreless into the ninth inning, and Derek Craft (Sv, 5) struck out both batters he faced in the ninth inning to close the shutout.

It was the seventh game of the season where Bowie collected more hits than their opponent but still lost.

The loss sinks Bowie to 32-44 on the season and 5-2 in the second half. Following an off-day on Tuesday, Bowie and Somerset will continue their six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark on Wednesday. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

