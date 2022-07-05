ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Allen missing: Tributes to army veteran, 31, as body found in woods after eight day search

By Matt Mathers
The Independent
 4 days ago

A body has been found in the search for an army veteran who went missing in Yorkshire over a week ago.

A police search team discovered the body on Monday in woodland near Helmsley, Yorkshire.

Formal identification had not taken place but officers believed the body was that of missing 31-year-old Chelsea Allen,.

Family and former colleagues paid tribute to Ms Allen, who was reported missing on 26 June.

Lauren Naylor posted a tribute to Ms Allen with a picture of her. “Fly high my beautiful. I love you so, so much," she wrote on Facebook.

A fellow former soldier posted: “Chelsea was always a bright spark and had a wonderful personality making everyone laugh and giggle.

“Was an honour to have known and served alongside you for the time we did.

“My deepest condolences to her family and close loved ones. Gone but never forgotten.”

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A police search team discovered the body this morning (Monday 04 July 2022) in woodland near Helmsley.

“Although formal identification has not been confirmed at this stage, officers believe the body to be that of Chelsea Allen. The circumstances are currently not believed to be suspicious.

“The family of Chelsea Allen have been informed of this news and are currently being supported.”

The statement added: “Police received a report last Sunday (26 June 2022) stating that Chelsea Allen was missing.”

“In the following days there was an extensive search, which involved the police and a mountain rescue team. Police would like to thank members of the public for their assistance with sharing the appeals to find Chelsea.”

