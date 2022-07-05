ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen set to present NHS with George Cross at Windsor

By Laura Elston
The Independent
The Independent
The Queen is hoping to personally present the George Cross to the NHS next week.

Accompanied by the Prince of Wales , the monarch will welcome the chief executives of the National Health Services of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and a frontline worker from each of the home nations to Windsor Castle on July 12.

Buckingham Palace said the monarch, who has ongoing mobility problems, is planning to attend the audience, but a final decision will be made on the day.

The 96-year-old head of state, joined by Charles, is set to present the award and meet the key workers.

The Queen awarded the NHS the prestigious bravery award last year for its “courage, compassion and dedication” during the pandemic and throughout the 70-plus years since its foundation.

The George Cross was instituted by her father George VI in September 1940 during the height of the Blitz.

It is granted in recognition of “acts of the greatest heroism or of the most courage in circumstances of extreme danger” and recognises actions by civilians and military personnel not in the face of the enemy.

The award of the George Cross by the Queen is made on the advice of the George Cross Committee and the Prime Minister, and this marks only the third occasion on which it has been awarded to a collective body, country or organisation, rather than an individual.

In her message, on Windsor Castle-headed paper last July on the 73rd anniversary of the NHS’s foundation, the Queen wrote: “It is with great pleasure, on behalf of a grateful nation, that I award the George Cross to the National Health Services of the United Kingdom.

“This award recognises all NHS staff, past and present, across all disciplines and all four nations.

“Over more than seven decades, and especially in recent times, you have supported the people of our country with courage, compassion and dedication, demonstrating the highest standards of public service.

“You have our enduring thanks and heartfelt appreciation.”

The then NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said the award recognised “skill and compassion and the fortitude” of staff who “under the most demanding of circumstances have responded to the worst pandemic in a century and the greatest challenge this country has faced since the Second World War”.

In 1942, the George Cross was conferred on Malta by George VI, in recognition of the fortitude displayed by the island’s inhabitants during enemy bombardments in the Second World War.

And in 1999, the Queen awarded the George Cross to the Royal Ulster Constabulary in Northern Ireland, in recognition of the force’s bravery, including the families of those serving.

The most recent recipient of the George Cross is Dominic Troulan, a retired British Army officer and former Royal Marine.

Mr Troulan was awarded the George Cross in June 2017 for his actions during the 2013 Westgate shopping centre attack in Nairobi, Kenya.

