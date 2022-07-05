Jimi Hendrix Documentary Boarded by DCD Rights – Global Bulletin

DCD Rights

U.K.-based distributor DCD Rights has acquired Grammy-nominated feature documentary “Music, Money, Madness… Jimi Hendrix Live In Maui.” The 90-minute documentary chronicles guitar legend Jimi Hendrix’s visit to Maui in July 1970 and details how he became ensnared in “Rainbow Bridge,” an ill-fated independent film produced by his manager, Michael Jeffery.

Jeffery secured a $300,000 advance against the promise of a soundtrack album by Hendrix — the first time a movie was funded solely by an album. Jeffery hired Chuck Wein, a former associate of Andy Warhol, to direct. However, without a script or professional actors, the shoot was proving one of excess. With Hendrix and the Experience already booked to play Honolulu, Wein, desperate to feature the band, planned to film them playing on the slope of the dormant Haleakala volcano. The show was a success but the film, less so.

The documentary is produced under the Experience Hendrix label, which is owned and operated by the Hendrix family, and features previously unseen color footage of the performance mixed in surround sound, as well as new interviews with key players.

THEATER

Opening in November, Clint Dyer directs Shakespeare’s “Othello” in the U.K. National Theatre‘s Lyttelton theater. The cast includes Giles Terera (“Death of England: Face to Face”) as Othello, Rosy McEwen (“The Alienist”) as Desdemona and Paul Hilton (“The Inheritance”) as Iago. This interpretation of the play follows a bright, headstrong daughter of a senator who elevated by her status but stifled by its expectations and a refugee of slavery, who having risen to the top of a white world, finds that love across racial lines has a cost. Wed in secret, Desdemona and Othello crave a new life together. But as unseen forces conspire against them, they find their future is not theirs to decide.

The set designer is Chloe Lamford, costume designer is Michael Vale and lighting designer is Jai Morjaria. Music and sound is by Pete Malkin and Benjamin Grant, the movement director is Lucie Pankhurst and the fight director is Kev McCurdy. “Othello” will also be broadcast to cinemas worldwide in 2023 via National Theatre Live.

In the National Theatre’s Dorfman theater from November, Indhu Rubasingham will direct the world premiere of April De Angelis‘ new comedy, “Kerry Jackson.” Fay Ripley plays Kerry, owner of a new restaurant in fashionable Walthamstow. Wearing her working-class roots as a badge of honor, Kerry navigates the local characters in a bid to make the tapas restaurant a success — without losing herself in the process.

Set and costume design is by Richard Kent, lighting design by Oliver Fenwick, the movement director is Lucy Hind and the casting director is Juliet Horsley.

APPOINTMENTS

Distributor All3Media International has appointed Elin Thomas as senior VP for French-speaking Europe and has promoted Europe, the Middle East and Africa sales managers Peta Sykes (Scandinavia), Ben Packwood (Eastern and Central Europe) and Jonathan Hughes (Germany, Benelux, Austria & Switzerland) to VPs for their respective regions. Previously at NENT Studios U.K., Thomas has been consulting on the integration of the company’s titles since All3Media’s acquisition of its catalogue in June 2021. Thomas will now join All3Media International in a permanent senior VP role, taking over sales to French-speaking Europe from Graham Spencer, senior VP EMEA, who retires this month. Reporting to Stephen Driscoll, executive VP EMEA, and based at the company’s London office, Thomas will also have additional responsibilities for pan-territory format sales in EMEA. Thomas was previously with BBC Worldwide and Passion Distribution.

***

Meanwhile, Narelle Vine has been appointed by AE Live, a leading global provider of graphics and technology, as its GM for Australia. She previously worked at Foxtel as GM for Felix, the company’s internal agency, delivering creative communications and production services, and latterly as Foxtel’s GM – marketing operations. AE Live specializes in remote or centralized production, augmented reality and virtual studios, including OTT graphics, optimized fan feeds, newsroom graphics systems, virtual advertising and in-stadia feeds. The London-based company has subsidiaries in the U.S. South Africa, India, Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia. Australian clients include Nine, Fox Sports, Seven, NRL, Optus Sport, Sky Racing, Ten and Swimming Australia. – Patrick Frater

***

Elsewhere, Red Arrow Studios International has appointed Rose Hughes to the role of VP sales for the U.K., U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand, reporting into president and MD, Tim Gerhartz. Based in London, Hughes will be responsible for leading Red Arrow’s sales activities in the English-speaking territories and will also work closely with Red Arrow’s scripted and unscripted acquisitions teams. Hughes joins the company following a six-year tenure at Keshet International, where she most recently held the position of VP sales (global/pan-regional, North America, U.K., Nordics).

***

Over at Warner Bros Discovery-backed kids’ media company Bright Little Labs, Nick Young has been tapped as chief operating officer. He will be responsible for scaling the company, commercial growth, content production, licensing, recruitment and business operations as well as working on new IP development with CEO Sophie Deen.

Young, who starts immediately, joins from WildBrain, where he was head of IP and partnerships. He has previously worked at Banijay and NBC Universal.

“Nick has a wealth of experience in entertainment and licensing, expanding brands globally,” said Deen. “But what really excited us about the opportunity to work together is our shared vision for taking an innovative approach in an ever-changing media landscape – building immersive 360 worlds and reaching our audience in new ways. He joins us at an exciting time as we eye serious growth.”

INCENTIVES

The U.K. Film and TV Charity has revealed incentives for those taking part in the 2022 Looking Glass Survey. The survey, for everyone working behind the scenes in film, TV, and cinema, needs to be completed by July 18. Anyone who takes the survey and provides their email, including those who have already done so, will be entered into a draw to receive one of the following: a pass to this year’s Edinburgh TV Festival; a ticket to a future Royal Film Performance; or a Cineworld Unlimited pass.