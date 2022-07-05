ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Religion is ‘collateral damage’ in Ukraine war, says Truss

By Sophie Wingate
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ksv2o_0gV9L1RX00

Liz Truss has said religion is “collateral damage” in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as she also called out the persecution of religious minorities in China and Afghanistan.

The Foreign Secretary addressed a UK Government-hosted international conference on freedom of religion or belief in London on Tuesday, at which faith leaders including the Archbishop of Canterbury called for the protection of people’s right to follow a religion.

Ms Truss said: “(Russian President) Vladimir Putin and his enablers claim that Russia is waging a holy war, but in truth they believe nothing is sacred.

“We are seeing growing evidence of heinous war crimes committed by Russian troops.

“Innocent civilians are having to shelter from Russia’s indiscriminate bombardment in places of worship. Churches, synagogues and mosques have been reduced to rubble.

“Religion is proving to be collateral damage from Putin’s aggression.”

Ms Truss told a Ukrainian delegation in the audience that “the UK will not rest until you prevail and until your people are free to live, believe and thrive”.

The Foreign Secretary condemned abuses in other countries, saying: “In Xinjiang, the evidence is clear of the extraordinary scale of China’s targeting of Uighur Muslims and other ethnic minorities, including severe restrictions on the freedom of religion.

“In Afghanistan, many of those with a belief the Taliban does not condone are forced to follow this in secret or flee for their safety.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vzDgA_0gV9L1RX00

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis also highlighted the persecution of Uighurs in China, as well as the “worrying increase of antisemitism right around the world”.

“We have seen how Holocaust denial and distortion have been used by Russian leaders to justify the war in Ukraine,” he said.

The Most Reverend Justin Welby used his speech to criticise political leaders who do not offer all people freedom, safety and opportunity.

He said: “Leadership is a hard task. You know that. If you don’t offer people freedom, safety and opportunity, or if you only offer this to some people and not to others, you are not really leading.”

The Archbishop has recently condemned the Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, saying it “should shame us as a nation”.

The two-day event, which brings together 500 faith, belief, government and civil society representatives from 60 countries, began with a choir singing in Ukrainian.

The Prince of Wales opened the conference with a video message, in which he warned that “where there is discrimination, we know only too well there is disempowerment, darkness and division”.

Today, millions of people live in fear simply from following their religion or because of their beliefs

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also addressed the forum via video, saying: “Today, millions of people live in fear simply from following their religion or because of their beliefs, people who face the humiliation and indignities of everyday discrimination to devastating attacks, mass murder and appalling atrocities.

“We ignore these voices at our peril, not just because of the ineluctable link between this and many of the human rights that we cherish, but because free societies are stronger and more prosperous and advance the global cause of peace.”

The UK will pledge £200,000 to fund awareness campaigns and support people facing discrimination based on their religion or belief, and another £300,000 to provide British legal expertise to nations where these freedoms are under threat.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Justin Welby
NBC News

What will Biden do if Putin goes nuclear? Experts say a nuclear response is unlikely but not impossible

It’s a troubling question with no palatable answer: What would President Joe Biden do if Russia used nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war?. A half dozen current and former government officials briefed on the issue, and several outside experts, told NBC News there was no playbook and little agreement about how the U.S. would respond to a norm-shattering act of destruction that could obliterate a Ukrainian city, kill tens of thousands and send a cloud of nuclear fallout drifting over NATO countries in Western Europe.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#War Crimes#Antisemitism#Russian#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
Country
China
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine says it uncovered Russian spy network involving US sanctioned lawmaker

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukrainian authorities said they have uncovered a Russian spy network involving Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach, who has previously been accused by Washington of being a Russian agent. The State Security Service (SBU) on June 24...
POLITICS
CBS News

Nicaragua gives permission for Russian troops to enter country

The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has authorized Russian troops, planes and ships to deploy to Nicaragua for purposes of training, law enforcement or emergency response. In a decree published this week, and confirmed by Russia on Thursday, Ortega will allow Russian troops to carry out law enforcement duties,...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

735K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy