Wendy Williams fans compare deletion of YouTube channel to burning of library of Alexandria

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

The Wendy Williams Show’s internet presence appears to have disappeared overnight, causing dismay for the talk show’s fans.

On Monday (4 July) evening, Variety reported that the series’ YouTube channel, as well as the official websites for Wendy Williams Productions and the programme, were no longer accessible.

The show went off air earlier this year amid the presenter’s ongoing health issues – the star suffers from Graves' disease, an autoimmune disorder.

Fans of Williams were distraught at the news that her archive would no longer be readily available.

Some even compared it to the burning of the library of Alexandria, the ancient Egyptian library once thought to be the world’s greatest archive of knowledge before it was raised to the ground.

“This is my burning of the Library of Alexandria,” one fan wrote.

“The burning of the Kibrary of Alexandria of our time,” claimed another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pZmfn_0gV9Ky2000
(Twitter)

Meanwhile, writer Hunter Harris begged the Library of Congress to step in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hJNF3_0gV9Ky2000
(Twitter)

“They are trying to erase Wendy Williams' legacy right in front of our eyes,” wrote one fan. “They know her YouTube channel is our last memory of her iconic talk show. There is no good reason for her to delete her channel.”

The Independent has contacted the show’s distributor, Debmar-Mercury, for comment.

Williams was known for a number of bizarre, sometimes controversial, moments on her show from mocking Joaquin Phoenix’s cleft palate to collapsing live on air.

Williams’ show is set to be replaced by Sherri, presented by Sherri Shephard, for the 2022-2023 season.

The Independent

The Independent

