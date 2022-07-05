ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

England complete record chase of 378 to beat India and level series

By Rory Dollard
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Um8B8_0gV9KIOq00

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow hit twin centuries as England’s revitalised Test side roared into the history books, breezing a record chase of 378 to floor India at Edgbaston.

England completed a staggering seven-wicket success as their Yorkshire run machines ran riot with an undefeated stand of 269.

Bairstow made 114 not out for his second hundred of the match and his sixth this year, continuing a purple patch that has redefined his whole career, while Root’s 142no was a masterclass that took him to 28 Test tons.

England started day five needing another 119 but did it with comical ease in less than 25 overs and not a single concrete chance offered. This was nominally a series decider, held over from 2021 after a Covid postponement last September, but while victory squares the scoreline at 2-2 it barely seems fair to tether this England side to the past.

They are forging an entirely new identity under the adventurous captaincy of Ben Stokes and the guidance of head coach Brendon McCullum , delivering in incredible fashion on a lofty ambition of changing the face of Test cricket. After chasing targets of 277, 296, 299 and now 378 with a flourish this summer, it is hard to argue against.

Their previous record pursuit came three years ago when Stokes produced an Ashes miracle at Headingley to reel in 359. But where that was a nail-biting heist featuring number 11 Jack Leach as an unlikely accomplice, this was achieved with ease.

The fourth day had ended with England in full control on 259 for three, with both batters into the 70s and India looking increasing weary in the field. But conditions in the morning gave the tourists cause for optimism.

There was thick cloud cover overhead and gloomy enough light to require floodlights from the start of play. Mohammed Siraj was given first chance to exploit the conditions and his first two deliveries misbehaved slightly, the first leaping off a length and the second jagging back in.

It was a slight surprise to see India quickly call for a change of ball and, when the umpires agreed, Bairstow soon set about knocking the replacement out of shape. With Mohammed Shami searching for an outside edge he peeled off back-to-back boundaries through point.

Root was initially content to rotate the strike with singles and had a moment of minor fortune when an under-edge skimmed past his stumps, past the wicketkeeper and away for four more. By the time Shami conceded four byes down the leg side, the target had already dipped into double figures.

India’s early enthusiasm was already on the wane but England were beginning to thrive, Bairstow stroking Jasprit Bumrah into a wafer-thin gap at mid-on and Root flexing on to one knee to lace Shami through cover.

Bairstow beat Root into the 90s but was overtaken again when the former skipper pocketed consecutive boundaries from Bumrah, one chivvied down to third man and the other pinged to deep midwicket.

Root was first to three figures in 136 balls, with a ricochet over the slips doing the trick. He put on a clinic after reaching his ton, taking apart all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

Having first shimmied down the pitch and clubbed him firm and flat over the top, he stepped back in the crease and aced the latest trick up his sleeve – a reverse ramp for six over third man. It is a shot he has added to his already broad repertoire this summer but every time it makes an appearance, it leaves jaws on the floor.

Bairstow moved carefully to his century, unwilling to let another golden opportunity slip through his fingers, working a single off Ravindra Jadeja to kick off a familiar sprinting celebration.

With the landmark secured he cut loose, smashing Siraj for three muscular boundaries in as many balls before leaving the winning moment to Root. He reverse swept the spinner for four, then dashed through for the decisive run, the finishing touch on a quite incredible performance.

England’s wholehearted bowling performance on day four went a long way to teeing up a famous win, while Alex Lees and Zak Crawley set the tone for the chase with an ambitious opening stand of 107. But in Root and Bairstow they arguably have world cricket’s two form players.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Richard Gleeson debut heroics in vain as India thrash England to seal T20 series

India moved into an unassailable lead in their Twenty20 series against England, who produced another feeble batting display after Richard Gleeson made a spectacular start to his international career.Aged 34, Gleeson became the oldest England debutant since Paul Nixon in 2007 and snared the princely wickets of India captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant to finish with three for 15.Chris Jordan collected four for 27 but India’s 170 for eight was sufficient to claim a 49-run win at Edgbaston and with it a 2-0 series lead with one to play on Sunday as England’s batters capitulated.Having limped to...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Zak Crawley
Person
Shardul Thakur
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Jack Leach
Person
Mohammed Shami
Person
Mohammed Siraj
Person
Ravindra Jadeja
Person
Brendon Mccullum
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton says it is ‘mind-blowing’ that people cheered his 140mph crash

Lewis Hamilton has taken aim at Max Verstappen’s supporters by saying it is “mind-blowing” they cheered his crash at the Austrian Grand Prix.Hamilton ended up in the tyre wall after he lost control of his Mercedes at 140mph in qualifying on Friday night.The British driver, who started ninth and finished one place higher in Saturday’s sprint race, emerged unscathed from the accident. But not before Verstappen’s orange-clad army had celebrated his demise.Hamilton's qualifying ends in the barriers 💥😖#AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/vue7GDQYJm— Formula 1 (@F1) July 8, 2022“I don’t agree with any of that, no matter what,” said Hamilton. “A driver could...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

UK to push 30C on Sunday as heatwave scorches nation

The UK will push close to 30C on Sunday amid a heatwave blasting the nation. London and south-east England are expected to see highs of 29C and clear skies during the afternoon, making the country hotter than parts of the Maldives. The heatwave will continue into next week, with temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#World Cricket#Root
The Independent

Scotland run in four tries to level series against Argentina

Scotland levelled their three-match Test series against Argentina with a commanding 29-6 victory in Salta.Hamish Watson, Mark Bennett, Matt Fagerson and Sam Johnson scored tries as Gregor Townsend’s side bounced back from their first Test defeat in style.Blair Kinghorn and Ross Thompson contributed nine points with the boot as a home crowd that had celebrated Independence Day in Argentina before kick-off and were in party mood fell silent.A brilliant victory in Salta. 2⃣1⃣ unanswered second half points from Gregor Townsend's men. #AsOne pic.twitter.com/maqhpPPeeI— Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) July 9, 2022Scotland had trailed 6-3 before Watson gave them a narrow advantage three...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
India
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
The Independent

Russian tennis claims a ‘stunning victory’ after Elena Rybakina’s Wimbledon win

Elena Rybakina’s Wimbledon win has been hailed as a “stunning victory for Russian tennis” by members of the country’s tennis federation.Moscow-born Rybakina was only able to compete at the Championships as she switched to representing Kazakhstan for financial reasons four years ago.Wimbledon organisers banned Russian and Belarusian players following the invasion of Ukraine, partly to avoid the propaganda opportunities should British royalty end up presenting a player from one of those two countries with the trophy.But those fears were realised after Rybakina beat Ons Jabeur 3-6 6-2 6-2 on Centre Court and was presented with the Venus Rosewater Dish by...
TENNIS
The Independent

More to come from Scotland, warns Gregor Townsend after rout of Argentina

Gregor Townsend warned Argentina that Scotland were just “scratching the surface” after levelling their three-match Test series with a comprehensive 29-6 success in Salta. Scotland ran in four tries through Hamish Watson, Mark Bennett, Matt Fagerson and Sam Johnson and scored 21 unanswered second-half points as Los Pumas were blown away on Independence Day in Argentina.
RUGBY
The Independent

Joe Aribo fulfils Premier League ambition with move to Southampton

Joe Aribo says his switch from Rangers to Southampton on a four-year deal has fulfilled a lifelong ambition to play in the Premier League. Aribo, who scored 26 goals in 149 appearances for Rangers following his 2019 move from Charlton, had earlier thanked the Glasgow giants on social media for “an amazing journey being part of this special club”.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea agree deal to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City

Chelsea are set to complete the signing of Raheem Sterling having agreed a £47.5million transfer fee with Manchester City, the PA news agency understands.The 27-year-old is expected to undergo a medical in the next few days.Chelsea hope the deal will be completed in time to allow the England forward to join the club’s pre-season tour in the United States.Sterling has remained Chelsea’s top target this summer, even though the Blues were strongly linked with Leeds forward Raphinha and his fellow Brazilian Richarlison.Tottenham eventually signed Richarlison from Everton.It is understood Sterling has agreed personal terms on a five-year contract with the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jordan Spieth targets Scottish Open win as ideal preparation for upcoming Open

Jordan Spieth believes winning the Genesis Scottish Open would be the perfect preparation for next week’s Open after soaring into contention in the £6.7million event. Two eagles in the space of six holes helped the three-time major winner card a superb 66 at the Renaissance Club and trail Olympic champion Xander Schauffele by three shots heading into Sunday’s final round.
GOLF
The Independent

The Independent

735K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy