Morning commuters traveling on I-90 westbound should expect some delays.

The left two lanes of I-90 westbound near East 156th Street are closed due to flooding.

Gary Abrahamsen | News 5 Cleveland. Flooded lanes on I-90 westbound near East 156th Street.

ODOT.

An ODOT truck has two lanes blocked off with cones.

