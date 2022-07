My name is Fritos and I am a 2.5yr old male Domestic Shorthair Blend and I weigh about 10 pounds. I am a pretty laid-back kind of kitty and not much seems to bother me. I really LOVE to be brushed and petted, and I give good head bumps to let you know to please pet me. I love being in the company of people and I like doing whatever you are doing and just want to be near you. I am just an overall friendly little guy looking for his forever family. Maybe we can watch some tv together or read a book? I just want to be loved. I know my family is out there looking for me, is that you?

CLERMONT, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO