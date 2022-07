PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities have arrested the suspect wanted in the murder of a 21-year-old woman in a Northeast Philadelphia bar. U.S. Marshals tracked Anthony Nelson to a casino in Atlantic City. The 47-year-old was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Philadelphia police say Nelson is awaiting extradition from Atlantic City back to Philadelphia. He will then be charged with murder, VUFA and other related charges. Jailene Holton was killed when a customer, who got thrown out of the bar for fighting, shot into the building last week. Police tell CBS3 a fight involving three men over a pool table prompted the shooting. Police say...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO