Hardy’s Potomac Heroics Continue With Sunday Late Model Score

By Doug Watson-Potomac Speedway
 2 days ago
Budds Creek, MD (7-3-22)- Kyle Hardy continued his winning ways with his third consecutive Late Model feature win last Sunday night at Potomac Speedway. Hardy’s win, steering his Sommey and Ruth Anne Lacey-owned Rocket no.45, was worth a cool $3000 payday. Hardy would also again make track history as for the third time this season he would win two features on the same night as he would also drive to his third RUSH Crate Late Model victory for his 8th overall Potomac feature win of the 2022 season.

In the 35-lap Late Model main, Hardy wasted little time as he shot from his second starting spot to the lead and would score a convincing win in a feature that saw the final 33-circuits run caution-free. “Thanks to Sommey and everyone else on this team as we seem to have our Super Late Model program headed in the right direction.” Kyle would state in Potomac’s Victory Lane. “Sometimes The way the track is will throw you a curveball, but it has to be one of my favorite places to race.” Kenny Moreland had a nice run in second with Dale Hollidge, Kyle Lear, and Jamie Lathroum rounding out the top five.

In the companion 20-lap Crate Late Model feature Kyle Hardy drove his familiar Rocket no.99 to a flag to flag win for the third time this season. Hardy started on the pole and would withstand some mid-race pressure from defending track champion Jeremy Pilkerton to preserve the win. “We take a lot of pride in this car and the results show from how hard we work to keep it going.” Megan Mann took third with Matt Hill and Joey Love trailing at the finish.

In support class action, Scotty Nelson collected his second win of the season in the 20-lap Street Stock feature, Wyatt Hanson scored his first win of 2022 in the 15-lap Hobby Stock main and Larry Lamb would claim his first win of the season in the 15-lap U Car contest.

Late Model feature finish

Kyle Hardy, Kenny Moreland, Dale Hollidge, Kyle Lear, Jamie Lathroum, Tyler Emory, Derick Quade, Russell Erwin, Jason Miller, Sam Archer, Brent Bordeaux, Harry Shipe Jr.

RUSH Crate Late Model feature finish

Kyle Hardy, Jeremy Pilkerton, Megan Mann, Matt Hill, Joey Love, Ben Scott, Ed Pope Jr, Bud Durboraw, Scooter Tippett

Street Stock feature finish

Scotty Nelson, PJ Hatcher, BJ Jenkins, Dylan Rutherford, Walt Homberg, John Cobb, Bailey Tolson, Bobby Miexsall, Steve Hillgenburg, Ben Pirner, Stevie Gingery, Gerald Shannon, Tommy Wagner III DNS- Raymond Reed

Hobby Stock feature finish

Wyatt Hanson, Justin Hatcher, Austin Lathroum, Blake Decker, Eric Hanson, Hilton Pickeral, Matt Tarbox, Jason Penn, John Bordeaux, Stephen Suite, Colin Long, Mikey Latham, Mason Hanson, Owen Lacey, JT Bowie, Deuce Wright, Billy Crouse DNS- Mike Watson

U Car feature finish

Larry Lamb, Randy Wilkins, Mackenzie Smith, Kelly Crouse, Danny Cronin, Mason Foster, Dylan Penn, Kristy Whitehouse, David Rhodes, Emily Quade, Brook Bowles, Earl Whitehouse, Joey Suite, Trevor Hammett, Richard Inscoe, Austin Crouse, Travis Dye DNS-Shelby Beale, Faith Lacey

