Severe Weather Statement issued for Carter, Custer, Fallon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 20:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM MDT for southeastern Montana. Target Area: Northern Rosebud A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Rosebud County through 930 PM MDT At 907 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a severe thunderstorm 10 miles southeast of Mosby, or 28 miles east of Winnett, moving east at 30 mph. This storm is mainly in Garfield county, but winds and some hail from this storm may push southward into far northern Rosebud county. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of far northern Rosebud County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

ROSEBUD COUNTY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO