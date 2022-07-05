ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the Mayor: Johnson City Mayor, Joe Wise

By Kelly Grosfield
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11’s Kelly Grosfield sits down with Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise to discuss his leadership background and ongoing projects throughout the city.

Have a question for the Mayor who represents the city or county where you live in Northeast Tennessee or Southwest Virginia? Email them to KGrosfield@WJHL.com.

