Ukraine accuses lawmaker's aide of being Russian spy and passing on secrets for up to $4,000 a month

By Sophia Ankel
Business Insider
 2 days ago
MPs attend an extraordinary sitting of the Ukrainian parliament, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 24, 2022. Pavlo_Bagmut/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images
  • The aide of a Ukrainian MP is suspected of treason, the Security Service of Ukraine said.
  • The unnamed man was paid up to $4,000 dollars to collect intelligence about Ukraine, per the agency.
  • Hundreds of Ukrainians have been accused of collaborating with Russian forces since the war started.

A Ukrainian lawmaker's aide was accused by the nation's security service of being a Russian spy and passing on intelligence for monthly payments of up to $4,000.

The unnamed man was recruited during a recent trip to Moscow and reported to the Federal Security Service of Russia, according to a press release published by the Security Services of Ukraine (SBU) on Tuesday.

He was paid between $1,500 to $4,000 dollars a month for information about Ukraine's international relations, domestic politics, and the ongoing war with Russia, the SBU said.

"The 'reward' increased depending on the level of complexity of the tasks and the terms of their completion," the press release said.

"To collect intelligence, the official ... transmitted information through an encrypted electronic communication channel," it added.

The SBU did not give a timeframe for its allegation, or say which Ukrainian lawmaker the man worked for. A spokesperson for Ukraine's parliament did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The SBU said the man is under suspicion of treason, for which the maximum punishment is life imprisonment.

Since the start of the invasion, hundreds of Ukrainians have been accused of collaborating with Russian forces, according to CNN.

In April, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the removal of two top Ukrainian generals in his televised address, calling them "antiheroes."

He did not reveal why they were removed but said: "Now I do not have time to deal with all the traitors. But gradually they will all be punished," CNN reported.

