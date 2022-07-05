Seven Algonac candidates on ballot for city council primary election

Voters will get the chance to decide who will move on to the general election in the Aug. 2 primary election for Algonac City Council.

Seven candidates will be on the August ballot, with six moving forward to the Nov. 8 general election. At the general election, voters will select candidates for three open seats. Terms are expiring for Jake Skarbeck, Rocky Gillis and Mayor Terry Stoneburner.

Gillis and Stoneburner are running for re-election. Joining them in the primary are Ed Carter, Dawn Davey, Bernie Ferris, Christina Halkias-Robb and Robert Klieman.

The city has two precincts for in-person voting located at St. Catherine's Activity Center, 1106 St. Clair Blvd. The precincts are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.

To check your voter registration status, find your polling place, check ballots or to find more voter information, visit mvic.sos.state.mi.us/ .

The incumbents

Stoneburner, a lifelong Algonac resident and retired Port Huron Area School District administrator, was appointed to the Algonac City Council in September 2017 to fill the open position left by Joe Nugent's resignation.

Stoneburner came on the council at a time of divisiveness and tension, when Nugent and Irene Bird resigned after recall petitions were filed against them.

Stoneburner said the city council has since bridged those divisions.

"Looking back on it, we've bridged those divisions on council and I think also within the community and we've become a resilient and adaptable city council so that we can work with anybody, and I think that's important," Stoneburner said.

She was appointed mayor in 2018, and has held the position since. Stoneburner said one of her most notable accomplishments include the creation of a community vision in 2017 and a subsequent city master plan that has been used to guide the council's decisions ever since.

While Stoneburner has been mayor, the city council also put in place plans to demolish and rebuild the city's pool and revised several city ordinances regarding golf cars, driveway restrictions and land disturbances.

Gillis, a multi-generational resident and business owner, came on to city council in 2018 following the departure of Nugent and Bird.

Gillis said his greatest accomplishment on city council includes the enhancement of the city's recreational areas. Outside of the council, he said he is also proud of his service in various nonprofit organizations, including Henry’s Club, the Algonac Clay Community Fund and Pearl Beach Lions.

He helped organize a community calendar so that Algonac and Clay Township nonprofits and community organizations can post their events and meetings to a shared calendar and be aware of each other’s events. He also facilitated twice yearly meetings with multiple local organizations, increasing collaboration between them.

Both Gillis and Stoneburner said they want to run for re-election so they can get involved in and give back to the community they love.

The newcomers

Davey, a stay-at-home mother and grandmother who has lived in Algonac for more than 20 years, said she facilitated a town hall in 2017 to improve the relationships between residents and city council, a practice she hopes to implement again if elected.

She said some tension has returned between residents and city council, as is evidenced by residents venting their frustrations on social media. She wants to make sure residents feel heard when attending city council meetings and educate residents on how they can bring their concerns to the council in constructive ways.

“My main thing has been in every interaction that I’ve had with the city, to make it easier and better for residents to communicate with council, and that’s one of the major reasons why I decided to run,” Davey said.

Klieman, a retired police sergeant and 30-year Algonac resident, voiced a sense of tension between himself and the city council.

“My motivation for running is the lack of transparency in our local government and government that works for all the citizens of Algonac,” Klieman said.

He alleged the city enforced several ordinances against his property unevenly, and city government officials would not meet with him to voice his concerns.

Klieman also applied to fill the open position left by Bird’s resignation in 2017, but was not selected.

Ferris, an Algonac resident for about 24 years, came to the decision to run after retiring from his career running large retail stores.

“I have great people skills, I’m very business minded,” he said. “I retired in January, and I thought what a great way to give back to my community. I thought I could be an asset to the City of Algonac with all my experiences.”

Ferris serves as a commissioner for the Algonac Housing Commission, as a member of the Algonac Board of Reviews and Algonac Alive.

Carter, a technical service engineer and resident of Algonac for almost eight years, also is active in the community, serving on as president of the Algonac Housing Commission and chairman of the Algonac Planning Commission. He also is a member of Henry’s Club and Pearl Beach Lion’s Club.

Carter said he is running because he loves the community and wants to be a part of Algonac’s decision-making body that plans events or facilitates projects like the city pool.

“I want to help prepare for the future," Carter said. "There are so many cool things in Algonac that I’d like to be a part of.”

Carter also ran for council in 2020 but was not elected.

Every candidate cited wanting to attract business or new development to Algonac as a motivation to run or an issue that would like to focus on if elected.

Halkias-Robb did not respond to requests for comment.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Seven Algonac candidates on ballot for city council primary election