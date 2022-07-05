Police looking for suspect who shot a woman in the face during a road rage incident

A woman was hospitalized early Monday morning with a gunshot wound to the face after someone in a passing car opened fire at her, police say.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to 820 at North Beach Street, the 7-Eleven convenience store and gas station, shortly before 4:00 a.m.

"Everybody was just looking at me like -- I don't know if they were scared or in shock or what," the victim told NBCDFW.

When officers arrived, they located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the face, police said.

