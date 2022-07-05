Marine Museum has a new address that honors Corps' history

The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation and the National Museum of the Marine Corps held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 29 to celebrate the renaming of the road section on which the museum is located from Jefferson Davis Highway to Semper Fidelis Way.

“It’s the motto of the Marine Corps. Semper Fidelis is Latin for always faithful. Faithful to your country, faithful to each other, and faithful to our mission," retired Marine Maj. Gen. James Lukeman, president and CEO of the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, told WJLA.

Located in Triangle Va., near Marine Corps Base Quantico, the museum opened in 2006 and showcases the 247-year history of the Corps.

“There is always something new I learn every time I walk in there, it really is a fantastic place," Marine Corps Base Quantico Chief of Statt Col. Donald Wright said.

Wright attended the ceremony, along with several Prince William County leaders. The museum also now has a new address, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, commemorating the year of the Marine Corps' birth.

“Every visitor that comes here and sees the name of this road let it remind them that we as Marines are always faithful past, present and future and we will continue to be Semper Fidelis," Wright said.

