ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Gaston County's COVID new cases flat; North Carolina cases surge 26.4%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rd5qP_0gV9HL9e00

New coronavirus cases leaped in North Carolina in the week ending Sunday, rising 26.4% as 24,141 cases were reported. The previous week had 19,098 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

North Carolina ranked 16th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 11.8% from the week before, with 800,077 cases reported. With 3.15% of the country's population, North Carolina had 3.02% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 38 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Gaston County reported 486 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 471 cases and minus two deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 68,935 cases and 864 deaths.

Within North Carolina, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Mitchell County with 448 cases per 100,000 per week; Northampton County with 411; and Durham County with 377. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Wake County, with 3,316 cases; Mecklenburg County, with 2,907 cases; and Durham County, with 1,211. Weekly case counts rose in 72 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Watauga, Mecklenburg and Craven counties.

Across North Carolina, cases fell in 27 counties, with the best declines in Pitt County, with 507 cases from 568 a week earlier; in Chatham County, with 101 cases from 153; and in Yadkin County, with 84 cases from 126.

In North Carolina, 58 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 11 people were reported dead.

A total of 2,867,218 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 25,209 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 87,843,561 people have tested positive and 1,017,848 people have died.

North Carolina's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, July 3. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 1,867
  • The week before that: 1,722
  • Four weeks ago: 1,706

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 65,244
  • The week before that: 61,335
  • Four weeks ago: 56,288

Hospitals in 33 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 28 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 40 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

Comments / 4

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Here are the highest-earning counties in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA (STACKER) — The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in North Carolina using data...
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Cooper signs executive order to protect women who travel to N.C. for abortion

North Carolina's governor signed an executive order Wednesday aimed at protecting access to abortion, including safeguards for women who travel to the state for an abortion. The order directs cabinet agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Public Safety, to not cooperate with states that ask for information to prosecute women who come to North Carolina for an abortion. The order also says the state will decline requests to extradite people to other states if they are going to be prosecuted for criminalized abortions.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gaston County, NC
State
North Carolina State
Gaston County, NC
Coronavirus
Gaston County, NC
Government
Gaston County, NC
Health
ncconstructionnews.com

NC $28 billion budget includes $250 million for government buildings

The $27.9 billion budget approved by the North Carolina General Assembly recently includes more than $250 million for construction projects on government buildings in downtown Raleigh. That plan includes a new State Government Executive Headquarters for the governor’s staff and Council of State meetings and an education complex with offices...
POLITICS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Here are the fastest-growing cities in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA (STACKER) — Population growth in the United States is slowing. From 2010 to 2020, the population grew by just 7.4% — the lowest rate since the 1930s. Declining birth rates, an aging population, and fewer immigrants are all contributing to historically slow growth rates. But depending on where you are in the country, it might not always feel that way.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health And Human Services#Johns Hopkins University
sunny943.com

Happy Bojangles Day! The North Carolina Restaurant That Changed History

July 6, 1977 was obviously a beautiful day in Charlotte, North Carolina, as it was Bojangles Day. No, we don’t know what the weather was like. Doesn’t much matter. What does matter is that on that glorious day, the Lord saw fit to give us Bojangles, as they held a grand opening for the first location in North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Invasive fly from Asia discovered in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A population of an invasive fly from Asia has been discovered in North Carolina, confirming a prediction from agriculture experts that it was only a matter of time before the potentially destructive pest reached the state. Late last month, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service announced an infestation of […]
AGRICULTURE
WITN

‘Immediately alarmed’: Largest North Carolina lake in danger

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A group of Eastern Carolina community members and organizations are coming together to save North Carolina’s largest lake. Lake Mattamuskeet, which lies on the Albemarle-Pamlico Peninsula, is “the hub of Hyde County,” J.W. Smith, a Hyde County farmer says. The lake is...
HYDE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WBTV

French researchers exhume remains of Rowan Co. school teacher who died in 1846 to determine if he was French military leader in Napoleon’s army

Red flag laws allow a judge to remove guns from someone deemed a danger to themselves or others. States could receive federal money to build out ‘red flag’ gun programs. South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham was one of the Republicans who worked on the bipartisan gun law and voted for it when it passed the U.S. Senate last month.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbs17

Severe thunderstorm warnings roll into central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A handful of central North Carolina counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning. These counties include Durham, Orange, Granville, Person, Vance and Warren counties. The National Weather Service says this threat will expire at 7 p.m. in these areas. Impacted locations include Durham, Chapel Hill,...
DURHAM, NC
WMAZ

Hemp is now legal in North Carolina | What's next for the industry?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Hemp is now permanently legal in North Carolina and industry officials expect it will help expand industrial hemp across the state. On Thursday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed SB455 which removed hemp from the state's controlled substances act. The bill puts North Carolina in step with federal law in regards to hemp, which was federally legalized in 2018. If the state bill had not been signed before June 30, hemp and the products made with the bill would have become illegal in North Carolina.
The Daily South

Casings From Thousands of Molting Flies Pile Up on North Carolina Lake

A suspected fish kill at a North Carolina lake turned out to be something much less alarming. According to Yadkin Riverkeeper, the "gross" scum covering parts of High Rock Lake outside Salisbury is actually the result of thousands of molting mayflies shedding their casings. "It's gross and scummy, but doesn't...
SALISBURY, NC
WNCT

Update: Counties with highest COVID infection rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The United States as of Jun. 29 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 87.3 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.9% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 47.3% of vaccinated people have received booster doses. The vaccine deployment in December...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Gaston Gazette

The Gaston Gazette

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
467K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gastonia, NC from Gaston Gazette.

 http://gastongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy