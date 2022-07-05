Bay Area crews respond to multiple fires caused by illegal fireworks

SAULSALITO, Calif. - Southern Marin Fire and California Highway Patrol crews responded to a rollover crash Tuesday night Sausalito that left the occupant of the vehicle in critical condition, officials say. The Fire agency posted photos of the wreck on their Twitter page shortly after 10 p.m. as part of...
OAKLAND, Calif. - As many firefighters feared, the glow of illegal fireworks filled the East Bay skies Monday. A tipline set up by the City of Oakland to report illegal fireworks was too full to leave messages, as the city saw a significant spike in emergency call volume. The Oakland...
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a mobile home near in San Jose near the Santa Clara County fairgrounds and was likely sparked by an overheated bathroom electrical fan, firefighters said. Fire crews were called to the scene on Umbarger Road at 4:40 a.m.
Boat Collision in San Francisco Bay Left One Fatality. According to the US Coast Guard, the incident happened around 2:09 p.m., when a motorboat spun out of control, following a collision with a sailboat. Upon arrival, authorities removed a man, later identified as Michael Wells, from the water with critical...
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A small fire sparked by illegal fireworks threatened a home in Antioch. It was just one of dozens that Contra Costa County crews responded to over the weekend. Nei Trotter said she was injured in one of those fires. "The smell was really bad," she said. "The...
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An engaged couple found themselves in the middle of a gun battle on Interstate 580, and they're finally able to talk publicly about it. It happened on a normal Tuesday, June 14 at 5 p.m. Leaving work in San Leandro and headed eastbound on Interstate 580, Garrett Mason and fiancée Tina Do found themselves in the middle of a shootout as a vehicle cut them off as another tailed them. A bullet came through the front windshield and exited through the rear window, shattering glass. A dashboard camera captured the encounter.
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (AP) — A 9-year-old boy who was badly injured in a Northern California commuter train crash that killed three other people has died, according to a GoFundMe page set up for his family. Julien Nieves of Dixon died Wednesday of injuries suffered when an Amtrak commuter train...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A floating restaurant on the Mokelumne River, a tributary to the San Joaquin River south of Isleton, caught fire early Wednesday morning. Crews from the River Delta Fire District with assistance from other departments battled flames on Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant and Bar. The...
Traffic Collision on Paseo Padre Parkway Left One Elderly Man Dead. According to the Fremont Police, dispatchers received a series calls reporting a multi-car collision around 9:30 a.m., on Paseo Padre Parkway near Puttenham Way. Upon arrival, officers discovered a Honda Civic and a Dodge Charger that collided into a...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- An investigation is underway after a 9-year-old boy drowned in a Mountain View apartment complex pool on Wednesday, according to authorities. Mountain View police say around 4 p.m. officers responded to reports of a boy found unresponsive in a pool in the 1800 block of Ednamary Way.
Three days after an Amtrak train ran into a Honda sedan at an unmarked railway crossing in Brentwood, a nine-year-old boy has succumbed to his injuries and became the fourth person to die from the crash. In the wake of a fatal Amtrak collision in Brentwood a week ago Sunday,...
SAN FRANCISCO - A dozen San Francisco police officers reported minor injuries Tuesday while responding to a fire and a crowd at 24th Street and Harrison Street in the Mission District, according to the police department. Police arrived at the fire burning in the middle of the intersection at 12:39...
RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The bodies of the three men who went missing near Brannan Island were recovered Tuesday afternoon, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department. Fire officials told FOX40 they recovered the bodies around 5 p.m. Chris Morales, a friend of the three men, previously identified them to FOX40 as Guistillo Rivas, […]
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A man was killed when his vehicle crashed into two boulders on Tuesday in San Jose, the California Highway Patrol said. A Honda Accord was traveling southbound on State Route 35 (Skyline Boulevard) just south of Fox Run at approximately 9:40 a.m. when the car veered to the right and off the road. It traveled over the dirt shoulder and crashed into the rocks.
An injury crash involving at least four vehicles caused a major backup for anyone trying to drive from the North Bay into the city via 101 Tuesday morning. The crash occurred just after 6:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 just south of Seminary Drive in Mill Valley/Strawberry. A highway camera image from Caltrans showed a foggy scene and all of the southbound lanes blocked by debris.
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Three people are in custody in connection with a San Jose homicide in April, which occurred at some type of unsanctioned, pop-up event. Police said they arrested Ricardo Padilla, 26, of Fremont; Jocelyn Velazquez, 28, of San Jose; and Daniel Macias, 31, of Redwood City on June 22.
