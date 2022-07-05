ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Area crews respond to multiple fires caused by illegal fireworks

KTVU FOX 2
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs expected, it was one of the busiest...

www.ktvu.com

KTVU FOX 2

San Jose mobile home fire sparked by bathroom fan

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a mobile home near in San Jose near the Santa Clara County fairgrounds and was likely sparked by an overheated bathroom electrical fan, firefighters said. Fire crews were called to the scene on Umbarger Road at 4:40 a.m.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Illegal fireworks in Antioch injure woman's eye

ANTIOCH, Calif. - A small fire sparked by illegal fireworks threatened a home in Antioch. It was just one of dozens that Contra Costa County crews responded to over the weekend. Nei Trotter said she was injured in one of those fires. "The smell was really bad," she said. "The...
ANTIOCH, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

Bay Area couple opens up about surviving I-580 shooting as bullet 'went right past' their faces

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An engaged couple found themselves in the middle of a gun battle on Interstate 580, and they're finally able to talk publicly about it. It happened on a normal Tuesday, June 14 at 5 p.m. Leaving work in San Leandro and headed eastbound on Interstate 580, Garrett Mason and fiancée Tina Do found themselves in the middle of a shootout as a vehicle cut them off as another tailed them. A bullet came through the front windshield and exited through the rear window, shattering glass. A dashboard camera captured the encounter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Illegal fireworks spark multiple emergency calls

Emergency crews were busy responding to flare-ups all over the Bay Area caused by illegal fireworks. Oakland's hotline set up for residents to report illegal fireworks was full, and people were unable to leave tips.
OAKLAND, CA
Fox40

Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant catches fire south of Isleton

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A floating restaurant on the Mokelumne River, a tributary to the San Joaquin River south of Isleton, caught fire early Wednesday morning. Crews from the River Delta Fire District with assistance from other departments battled flames on Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant and Bar. The...
ISLETON, CA
L.A. Weekly

Willie Ridley Killed in Car Crash on Thornton Avenue [Fremont, CA]

Traffic Collision on Paseo Padre Parkway Left One Elderly Man Dead. According to the Fremont Police, dispatchers received a series calls reporting a multi-car collision around 9:30 a.m., on Paseo Padre Parkway near Puttenham Way. Upon arrival, officers discovered a Honda Civic and a Dodge Charger that collided into a...
FREMONT, CA
KTVU FOX 2

12 San Francisco officers injured responding to fire, large crowd

SAN FRANCISCO - A dozen San Francisco police officers reported minor injuries Tuesday while responding to a fire and a crowd at 24th Street and Harrison Street in the Mission District, according to the police department. Police arrived at the fire burning in the middle of the intersection at 12:39...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Bodies of 3 men who saved child in water recovered, Rio Vista fire says

RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The bodies of the three men who went missing near Brannan Island were recovered Tuesday afternoon, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department.  Fire officials told FOX40 they recovered the bodies around 5 p.m. Chris Morales, a friend of the three men, previously identified them to FOX40 as Guistillo Rivas, […]
RIO VISTA, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies after car hits boulders in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A man was killed when his vehicle crashed into two boulders on Tuesday in San Jose, the California Highway Patrol said. A Honda Accord was traveling southbound on State Route 35 (Skyline Boulevard) just south of Fox Run at approximately 9:40 a.m. when the car veered to the right and off the road. It traveled over the dirt shoulder and crashed into the rocks.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFist

Highway 101 Southbound Blocked Tuesday Morning By Multi-Vehicle Crash

An injury crash involving at least four vehicles caused a major backup for anyone trying to drive from the North Bay into the city via 101 Tuesday morning. The crash occurred just after 6:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 just south of Seminary Drive in Mill Valley/Strawberry. A highway camera image from Caltrans showed a foggy scene and all of the southbound lanes blocked by debris.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

