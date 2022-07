This is your first new music since 2020. Why did you wait to release new material?. Jackie Purver: “It wasn’t really intended to be honest. We wrote the album in 2020 and recorded it in early 2021 so it’s been ready for a while, but with the world on pause during the pandemic and delays at pressing plants due to demand, it’s just taken a little while to come out. Hopefully, everyone will feel it’s been worth the wait.”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO