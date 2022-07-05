PHOTOS: Gunman opens fire at Highland Park Fourth of July parade

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The suspected gunman in a Fourth of July parade shooting “seriously contemplated” committing a second shooting in Madison after he left Highland Park — where he is accused of killing seven and wounding several others. A judge denied bond on Wednesday for Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, 21, who was charged with […]
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Seven people were killed and at least 30 others wounded after a 21-year-old man opened fire on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park on Monday morning. The attack happened around 10:10 a.m. after shots were fired near Central Avenue and 2nd Street. At a news conference, Lake County Major Crime Task […]
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities in Highland Park said the suspect in the Highland Park July 4th mass shooting planned the attack for weeks, dressed as a woman to hide his tattoos and blend in with the crowd and drove up to Wisconsin before being arrested.Police confirm a seventh victim has died as a result of injuries sustained from the mass shooting. A high-ranking law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the investigation released an image of 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III. Source tells CBS 2 the image was captured Monday after the shooting. At an afternoon news conference, Christopher Covelli of...
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left seven dead and thirty others injured. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 21, was taken into custody Monday evening in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, […]
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — A shooter fired on an Independence Day parade from a rooftop in suburban Chicago, spraying the crowd with gunshots initially mistaken for fireworks before hundreds of panicked revelers of all ages fled in terror. At least six people were killed and at least 30 wounded. An hourslong manhunt during which […]
The suspect in a shooting on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago had planned the attack for several weeks, acted alone and was dressed in women's clothing to assist his escape, authorities said Tuesday.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting seven and wounding over 30 people at a Highland Park Fourth of July parade was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday evening. Much more information about the shooting was released on Tuesday — including that the alleged gunman, Robert “Bobby” Crimo […]
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– In the wake of yet another mass shooting in this country, this time during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois that left six dead and more than 30 injured, communities were on edge as they tried to carry on with their regularly scheduled Independence Day festivities.
HIGHWOOD, Ill. (CBS) – The uncle of the suspects in Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park expressed shock at the news of the attack which left six people dead and about two dozen wounded.CBS 2's Asal Rezaei spoke to the suspect's uncle, Paul Crimo, outside of the home in Highwood, near Highland Park, Monday evening where he said the suspect had lived for about five years. The man indicated his nephew lived in a back apartment on the property."I'm heartbroken," Crimo said. "And I can't even believe it right now. (I'm) praying for all the families and for everybody that...
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WGN) — The parents of the alleged Highland Park July 4 parade shooter have retained the law office of R. Kelly’s defense attorney to represent them. In a statement posted on Twitter Tuesday evening, Steve Greenberg, who currently represents R. Kelly in his Chicago case, said that the Crimo family has retained attorneys Tom Durkin and Josh Herman to represent their son.
Comments / 0