Phoenix, AZ

Illegal fireworks burst over the skies of Phoenix, but only 4 people have been arrested in 4 years for shooting them off

12 News
12 News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHOENIX — Despite officials repeatedly reminding the public of illegal fireworks in Arizona around the Fourth of July, it's not uncommon to see them blasting off into the sky in your neighborhood. But the number of people who actually get caught using these illegal fireworks may surprise you....

www.12news.com

Comments / 27

Geoff Partridge
2d ago

and how much are you willing to increase the size of your police department to tackle this problem. when 20 houses per neighborhood are launching at the same time who gets charged and who does not?on another line why do cities get to launch them then? They do nothing different than the dad launching for his family?

Reply
8
yomama
2d ago

sheriff's came by and told us just to be careful 🤷‍♂️ that it was ok to celebrate 4th of July but just to be careful.

Reply
5
 

12 News

