Atlanta, GA

First Alert Forecast: Very High Humidity Through the Week

By Ella Dorsey
CBS 46
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Summer humidity this week brings us a heat index above 100 each afternoon. Tuesday Forecast: Partly cloudy,...

www.cbs46.com

