Police investigate after one person was shot in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are searching for the suspects of a stabbing in the Theater District in April earlier this year, releasing images of the suspects last night. The revitalized efforts to find the suspects come almost three months since two women were stabbed after a fight involving 10 people outside a bar at the W hotel. Both of the women stabbed were rushed to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester Police are investigating after vandalism was discovered at two pregnancy clinics in the city. The vandalism was discovered at Problem Pregnancy on Pleasant Street and the Clearway Clinic on Shrewsbury Street, according to the Worcester Police Department. Photos posted by MassLive show that windows were...
BOSTON — Boston Police continue to investigate a stabbing in April that sent two people to the hospital. The stabbing happened around 2:19 a.m. April 20 in the area of Stuart Street and Warrenton Street, according to police. The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police are looking to identify the...
CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after shots were fired in Chelsea Tuesday, officials said. Officers responding to reports of gunshots fired in the area of Route 16 and Sagamore Avenue investigated a McDonald’s parking lot. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing news story;...
FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Framingham Police are searching for the suspect of a series of home break-ins Sunday night into Monday morning. Officers say the man used unlocked or damaged windows to get into homes. Anyone with information is asked to contact Framingham Police. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All...
BROCKTON, Mass. — A man was found dead at a high-rise in Brockton Tuesday morning. Jose Romero, 55, was found in an apartment at the Campello High Rise on Main Street. An employee of the complex called police around 7:53 a.m. to report that Romero was unresponsive. Romero’s death...
WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after four people were hospitalized following a car crash in Wakefield Tuesday, police said. Officers responding to reports of a car crash on Vernon Street at 2:30 p.m. found a car had crashed into a tree and two people were trapped inside, police said. Firefighters extricated the people in the car, and they and two others were taken to area hospitals.
A Dorchester man, who had served 15 years for a prior manslaughter conviction, was charged in connection with a shooting in Boston over the weekend, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. Jason Meeks, 41, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and illegal possession of a...
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department continues to seek the public’s help in ongoing efforts to identify the individuals shown in the images above in relation to a double stabbing that occurred at about 2:19 AM on Wednesday April 20, 2022, in the area of Stuart Street and Warrenton Street in Boston. As a result of this incident, two victims were transported to a local area hospital for injuries that were determined to be non-life-threatening in nature.
CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after shots were fired in Chelsea Tuesday, officials said. Officers responding to reports of gunshots fired in the area of Route 16 and Sagamore Avenue investigated a McDonald’s parking lot and searched the area. A Dunkin’ employee said one bullet smashed through...
A Saugus, Massachusetts, man is facing charges accused of injuring two police officers while they tried to take him into custody. The incident happened on Route 3A in Duxbury, Massachusetts, near the Route 3 interchange. Officers said a man with a knife was jumping in and out of traffic trying...
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire have issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old who reportedly suffers from dementia and was last sighted on Wednesday. State Police said John Matson was seen walking away from his home on Amy Lane in Hampstead around 3:30 p.m. and was reported missing by his wife after he never returned.
BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (AP) –A man allegedly attacked by white supremacists marching through Boston over the weekend is demanding more information from officials, saying police did not step in to stop the attack and questioning the lack of intelligence about the hate group coming to the city. About...
A Dorchester man with prior gun convictions is being charged in connection with one of the numerous shootings in Boston over the Fourth of July weekend. Jason Meeks, 41, was ordered to be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on July 11. He is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and illegal possession of a firearm, fourth offense.
HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - A Holbrook man was indicted on 11 charges after allegedly attacking his neighbor over his heritage– a legal immigrant who came to the U.S. over a decade ago. John Houlihan, 56, faces charges including mayhem and civil rights allegations, according to the Norfolk County District...
RANDOLPH, Mass. — Two people were sent to the hospital after a shooting in Randolph Monday night. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Mojitos Country Club at 44 Mazzeo Dr. There was a large police presence outside the club, which offers parties, dance lessons, concerts and pool time.
NEW BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A State Police trainee is expected to recover after his firearm accidentally went off, injuring him Wednesday morning. State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio said a trainee at the State Police Academy in New Braintree suffered a “non-life threatening injury” to his leg when he accidentally discharged his gun while holstering it during a training exercise.
NEW BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A State Police trainee is expected to recover after his firearm accidentally went off, injuring him Wednesday morning. State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio said a trainee at the State Police Academy in New Braintree suffered a “non-life threatening injury” when he accidentally discharged his gun during a training exercise.
At about 4:49 AM on Wednesday July 6, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force in coordination with the BPD SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the area of 42 Georgetowne Drive in Hyde Park, leading to the arrests of Ruben Santos, 19, Hyde Park and Exzavian Diaz, 20, of Fitchburg. The warrant was applied for and granted out of West Roxbury District Court as part of an ongoing investigation. The suspects were placed in custody on scene without incident after officers recovered a loaded Ruger Security 9 handgun equipped with a laser sight, a Nagant M1895 revolver and a loaded Glock 17 handgun equipped with a large capacity magazine. Officers also recovered four plastic bags containing approximately 94 grams of fentanyl as well as 322 oxycodone pills along with other evidence.
Comments / 0