Police investigate after one person was shot in Dorchester

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department continues to seek the public’s help in ongoing efforts to identify the individuals shown in the images above in relation to a double stabbing that occurred at about 2:19 AM on Wednesday April 20, 2022, in the area of Stuart Street and Warrenton Street in Boston. As a result of this incident, two victims were transported to a local area hospital for injuries that were determined to be non-life-threatening in nature.

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO