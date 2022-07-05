ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Police investigate after one person was shot in Dorchester

By Brianna Silva
whdh.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An adult male victim is in the hospital after suffering serious life-threatening injuries from a shooting in Dorchester...

whdh.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Boston Police search for suspects from Downtown double stabbing earlier this year

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are searching for the suspects of a stabbing in the Theater District in April earlier this year, releasing images of the suspects last night. The revitalized efforts to find the suspects come almost three months since two women were stabbed after a fight involving 10 people outside a bar at the W hotel. Both of the women stabbed were rushed to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Worcester Police investigating vandalism at two pregnancy clinics

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester Police are investigating after vandalism was discovered at two pregnancy clinics in the city. The vandalism was discovered at Problem Pregnancy on Pleasant Street and the Clearway Clinic on Shrewsbury Street, according to the Worcester Police Department. Photos posted by MassLive show that windows were...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating shooting in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after shots were fired in Chelsea Tuesday, officials said. Officers responding to reports of gunshots fired in the area of Route 16 and Sagamore Avenue investigated a McDonald’s parking lot. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing news story;...
CHELSEA, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dorchester, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
whdh.com

Framingham Police search for the suspect of a series of home break-ins

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Framingham Police are searching for the suspect of a series of home break-ins Sunday night into Monday morning. Officers say the man used unlocked or damaged windows to get into homes. Anyone with information is asked to contact Framingham Police. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Officials investigating after crash in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after four people were hospitalized following a car crash in Wakefield Tuesday, police said. Officers responding to reports of a car crash on Vernon Street at 2:30 p.m. found a car had crashed into a tree and two people were trapped inside, police said. Firefighters extricated the people in the car, and they and two others were taken to area hospitals.
WAKEFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Sunbeam Television
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Double Stabbing in Downtown Boston

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department continues to seek the public’s help in ongoing efforts to identify the individuals shown in the images above in relation to a double stabbing that occurred at about 2:19 AM on Wednesday April 20, 2022, in the area of Stuart Street and Warrenton Street in Boston. As a result of this incident, two victims were transported to a local area hospital for injuries that were determined to be non-life-threatening in nature.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Bullet narrowly misses Dunkin customer after shooting in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after shots were fired in Chelsea Tuesday, officials said. Officers responding to reports of gunshots fired in the area of Route 16 and Sagamore Avenue investigated a McDonald’s parking lot and searched the area. A Dunkin’ employee said one bullet smashed through...
CHELSEA, MA
whdh.com

Silver Alert issued in NH for missing 79-year-old man with dementia

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire have issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old who reportedly suffers from dementia and was last sighted on Wednesday. State Police said John Matson was seen walking away from his home on Amy Lane in Hampstead around 3:30 p.m. and was reported missing by his wife after he never returned.
HAMPSTEAD, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbcboston.com

Dorchester Man Charged in Connection With Fourth of July Weekend Shooting

A Dorchester man with prior gun convictions is being charged in connection with one of the numerous shootings in Boston over the Fourth of July weekend. Jason Meeks, 41, was ordered to be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on July 11. He is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and illegal possession of a firearm, fourth offense.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Man indicted for alleged attack on immigrant neighbor

HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - A Holbrook man was indicted on 11 charges after allegedly attacking his neighbor over his heritage– a legal immigrant who came to the U.S. over a decade ago. John Houlihan, 56, faces charges including mayhem and civil rights allegations, according to the Norfolk County District...
HOLBROOK, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two people hospitalized after shooting in Randolph

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Two people were sent to the hospital after a shooting in Randolph Monday night. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Mojitos Country Club at 44 Mazzeo Dr. There was a large police presence outside the club, which offers parties, dance lessons, concerts and pool time.
RANDOLPH, MA
whdh.com

State Police trainee injured after shooting himself in the leg during training

NEW BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A State Police trainee is expected to recover after his firearm accidentally went off, injuring him Wednesday morning. State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio said a trainee at the State Police Academy in New Braintree suffered a “non-life threatening injury” to his leg when he accidentally discharged his gun while holstering it during a training exercise.
NEW BRAINTREE, MA
whdh.com

State Police trainee injured after accidental firearm discharge

NEW BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A State Police trainee is expected to recover after his firearm accidentally went off, injuring him Wednesday morning. State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio said a trainee at the State Police Academy in New Braintree suffered a “non-life threatening injury” when he accidentally discharged his gun during a training exercise.
NEW BRAINTREE, MA
bpdnews.com

Two Suspects in Custody After BPD Officers Seize Three Firearms and Drugs During Search Warrant Execution in Hyde Park

At about 4:49 AM on Wednesday July 6, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force in coordination with the BPD SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the area of 42 Georgetowne Drive in Hyde Park, leading to the arrests of Ruben Santos, 19, Hyde Park and Exzavian Diaz, 20, of Fitchburg. The warrant was applied for and granted out of West Roxbury District Court as part of an ongoing investigation. The suspects were placed in custody on scene without incident after officers recovered a loaded Ruger Security 9 handgun equipped with a laser sight, a Nagant M1895 revolver and a loaded Glock 17 handgun equipped with a large capacity magazine. Officers also recovered four plastic bags containing approximately 94 grams of fentanyl as well as 322 oxycodone pills along with other evidence.
FITCHBURG, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy