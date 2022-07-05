ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WATCH: Rare blue lobster caught in Maine

By Brianna Silva
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, MAINE (WHDH) — A man documented on TikTok the moment he caught a blue lobster in Portland Harbor, Maine...

94.3 WCYY

There’s a New Dog-Themed Mini Golf Course in Acton, Maine

A few years ago, mini golf lovers got very excited when a new dinosaur-themed course was being built in Arundel, Maine. As it turns out, Raptor Falls has been a massive hit, delighting families who visit the area with a challenging but fun course featuring animatronic dinosaurs and plenty of adventure. Another themed course, Jungle Adventure in Old Orchard Beach, opened to rave reviews as well, offering visitors a chance to play an indoor course under black lights with some 3D elements to it. Since themed courses have become a hit in Maine, another has burst on the scene in Acton, and it's all about dogs.
94.3 WCYY

Massive $400 and $800 Tips Generously Left for Servers at This Maine Restaurant

As we are all painfully aware, times are tough right now. Maine’s tourism industry is seeing massive shortages as the trend has been in recent years, even before COVID. Those that are in the industry are working short-staffed which means (for servers) more tables, more demands, and more tasks to juggle. If you’ve never been a server in a restaurant it’s almost impossible to fully comprehend. It may seem like a straightforward gig, but it’s a lot of work, especially these days.
House Digest

A $800K Lakefront Cabin In Maine Comes With Its Own Private Island

For those who long to lounge by the lakefront and listen to the gentle waves lap up against the dock as the serenity of nature surrounds you, we might just have the dream property for you. If you've spent your time visiting various lakeside Airbnb and want to make your move to the shores more permanent, then a lake house in central Maine could be perfect for you. Located on Cobbosseecontee Lake — one of Maine's largest lakes — there is an opportunity not only to buy a prime piece of lakeside property but just so happens to be an entire island that you could make into your private, nature-filled home.
Q97.9

Maine-Related Sticker Found in Mexico Sparks New Restaurant Debate

No matter where you are, odds are you'll always find yourself coming across something relating to Maine. Whether it's snacking on pie that was made with Maine blueberries, eating a seafood dinner shipped in from New England with Maine lobster, or even sipping on a Moxie -- there's a piece of Maine all over the nation.
94.3 WCYY

The Price of Parking in Old Orchard Beach, Maine Left Some Visitors Stunned

As the world attempts to grapple with inflation, it feels as though everything just costs more these days. The increased costs on everything from gasoline to food to lodging didn't seem to deter people from traveling over the 4th of July weekend. One of Maine's most visited destinations in the summer, Old Orchard Beach, saw crowds pile into downtown as the weather was prime for a beach visit. But many return visitors to the area were caught off guard by another piece of financial inflation, the cost of parking.
Alina Andras

5 amazing steakhouses in Maine

When it comes to food, most Americans love a good steak. In fact, most Americans that eat meat also know how to prepare a good steak because truth be told it's not rocket science. On top of that, everyone has a different taste when it comes to steak. If you ask ten people what a great steak should taste like, they will probably give you very different answers.
97X

Police Looking For The Portsmouth Public Pool Pooper

Hundreds of people looking to take an Independence Day dip in the pool at their local city pool were disappointed to find out that the pool would not be open for America's Birthday. The city of Portsmouth, New Hampshire announced the pool was closed due to "apparent acts of vandalism"...
CBS Boston

Bears 'extraordinarily active' in New Hampshire as campground remains closed

BARTLETT, N.H. -- A New Hampshire campground remains closed due to a bear that has shown "no fear of humans." The public is not allowed to enter Fourth Iron Campground in the White Mountains after Forest Service workers on Sunday spotted the black bear that had grown accustomed to receiving "food rewards" and was no longer afraid of people. Authorities said they had to cite "several parties" on Monday that "ignored the closure signs at the parking lot and entered anyway."
The Maine Writer

Fun for the 4th in Maine

If you are looking for something fun to do on the 4th of July, Maine has you covered with many fun for all ages events going on. You can get out and enjoy a craft fair, a car show, or just enjoy some music. Here is a list of a few of the many events towns will be offering around the state. All events will take place on July 4th. Have a fun and safe 4th of July everyone!
B98.5

Central Maine Has Another New Restaurant

In the wake of all of the COVID-caused closures, it is great to see so many new hospitality businesses open in the State of Maine. In Central Maine, we have seen close to a dozen new restaurants and bars open within the last six months. And, there are even more scheduled to open in the next year.
NEWS CENTER Maine

One injured in Lewiston shooting

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police responded to a reported shooting in the area of Lincoln Street and Main Street on Friday around 10:20 p.m., according to a news release issued by Lewiston Police Department spokesperson Lt. Derrick St. Laurent. The release says the suspect vehicle reportedly targeted another vehicle...
foxbangor.com

Police still searching for missing teen girl

BANGOR — Bangor Police have found one of the two missing teens but are still asking for the public’s help in locating the second. 15-year-old Madisyn Rotter was found at a Whole Foods store in Portland. Both girls are thought to have connections in the greater Portland and...
CBS Boston

Bear 'showing no fear of humans' closes NH campground

BARTLETT, N.H. -- A New Hampshire campground is closed until further notice due to a bear that is not afraid of humans, officials say.The U.S. Forest Service for the White Mountain National Forecast announced the closure of Fourth Iron Campground on Monday."Forest Service personnel have identified a black bear that has been habituated to receiving food rewards and is showing no fear of humans," the service said. "For public safety, all entry to Fourth Iron Campground is prohibited at this time."The campground is a walk-in tent site at junction of the Sawyer and Saco rivers, four miles west of Bartlett. Fourth Iron Campground is closed to all entry until further notice.Violators could face a $200 citation. 
