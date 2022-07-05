ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

Kidnapping suspect wanted in Calhoun County

By Monica Nakashima
 4 days ago

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect new information from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

A suspect is wanted in connection to a kidnapping attempt Monday afternoon.

Tony Lamar White, 47, was last seen on foot in the area of 4th Street in Anniston. According to Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies and teams are on the lookout for him.

On Monday at around 1:20 p.m., the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding the disappearance of Betty Cobb, 75, who was identified as missing by her family.

Upon arrival, Calhoun County Deputies found recently purchased groceries and personal items in the road in front of her residence. They had searched the house and immediate property, but were unable to locate her and called for assistance.

White supremacist graffiti appears in historic Birmingham neighborhoods

As the investigation continued, video obtained from local stores Cobb had visited led officers to investigate several different vehicles. Key information led investigators to believe that White is the suspect.

When officers arrived at White’s residence on South Wilmer St., they discovered Cobb in a closet bound by duct tape. White was not present in the residence and is believed to have fled on foot, possibly driving a silver Chrysler 300 with the tag number 11JA702.

Cobb was evaluated by EMS on scene and transferred to a local hospital for treatment and observation.

White has multiple warrants out for his arrest and is considered a dangerous person. If you see him or the vehicle matching the description, call 911 immediately.

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
