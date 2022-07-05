All The News That’s Fit: Inflexible arteries, immunization history and snoring prevention

Stiff arteries

High blood pressure is a well-known risk factor for developing Type 2 diabetes, an affliction that affects 1 in 10 Americans and is increasing in prevalence. New research, however, suggests there may be a better warning signal: arterial stiffness.

A study of 11,000 people in China showed that stiffer arteries (they should be flexible and pliant) was the strongest indicator of diabetes risk (others are obesity, age, family history, smoking and alcohol consumption). Arterial stiffness can be measured using an ankle cuff.

Five pandemics

Researchers will be parsing data from the COVID-19 pandemic for years to come, but some analysis now suggests there have been five different pandemics, depending on when and where you lived, and who you were.

1. Earlier versus later

2. Older versus younger

3. Unvaccinated versus vaccinated

4. Rural versus urban

5. Poorer versus wealthier

Body of knowledge

(Getty Images)

It’s not a perfect 1:1 ratio for everybody, but the forearm is roughly the same length as the foot.

Get me that. Stat!

In the first dozen years of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination program, the prevalence of the most common sexually transmitted infection dropped dramatically, suggesting the development of herd immunity.

For example, compared to pre-vaccine years, HPV prevalence dropped by 90 percent among vaccinated females and by 75 percent among unvaccinated females.

HPV is a viral infection that commonly causes skin or mucous membrane growths. Some types, however, can cause different types of cancer. Infections are most often transmitted sexually or through other skin-to-skin contact.

Mark your calendar

(Getty Images)

July is awareness month for juvenile arthritis, sarcoma, cleft and craniofacial deformities and group B strep.

Never say diet

The Major League Eating speed-eating record for watermelon is 13.22 pounds in 15 minutes, held by Jim Reeves. His record-breaking feat was something of a surprise since among professional speed eaters, Reeves isn’t top seeded.

Best medicine

I got my boyfriend a “Get Better Soon” card.

He isn’t sick. I just think he can get better.

Observation

“You can’t expect to look like a million bucks if you eat from the dollar menu.”

— Anonymous

Medical history

This week in 1885, French scientist Louis Pasteur and his colleagues injected the first of 14 daily doses of rabbit spinal cord suspensions containing progressively inactivated rabies virus into 9-year-old Joseph Meister, who had been severely bitten by a rabid dog two days before. The immunization was successful, and marked the beginning of the modern era of immunization, which had been presaged by Edward Jenner nearly 100 years earlier. Young Meister grew up to become caretaker of the Pasteur Institute until his death in 1940 at age 64.

Perishable publications

Many, if not most, published research papers have titles that defy comprehension. They use specialized jargon, complex words and opaque phrases like “nonlinear dynamics.” Sometimes they don’t, and yet they’re still hard to figure out. Here’s an actual title of actual published research study: “A mathematical model of Bieber Fever: The most infectious disease of our time?”

Published in Transworld Research Network in 2012, the Canadian authors said symptoms of infected youth included time-wasting, excessive purchasing of useless merchandise and uncontrollable crying and/or screaming.

Bieber fever typically burned out in a couple of weeks unless fueled by media.

Sum body

Five ways to (try to) stop snoring (maybe):

1. Sleep on your side. It helps keep your airways open.

2. Wear a mouthpiece. It helps keep your tongue from obstructing breathing.

3. Don’t drink so much, especially near bedtime. Alcohol relaxes the muscles in the tongue.

4. Clean your pillows, which may have accumulated irritants like dust.

5. Try a nasal strip, which uses external tension to dilate the nasal pathways.

Fit to be tried

There are thousands of exercises and you’ve only got one body, but that doesn’t mean you can’t try them all: Air swimming is a good way to strengthen postural muscles (backside of body), improving balance and preventing back pain.

Lie on your stomach with your arms extended overhead by your ears. Lift your chest, arms and legs off the floor and squeeze your glutes. Flutter your arms and legs up and down while still keeping them off the floor. Do three sets, resting up to one minute between.

Med school

(Getty Images)

Q: How often should you replace your toothbrush?

a) Monthly

b) 3-4 months

c) 6 months

d) Annually

A: Every 3-4 months. Over time, the bristles of a toothbrush not only become frayed and less effective scrubbers, they accumulate bacteria, blood, grit and other stuff you really don’t want to put in your mouth.

Curtain calls

There have been many suppositions about what caused the death of 32-year-old martial arts expert and actor Bruce Lee. The most likely: a brain edema triggered by an allergic reaction to a prescription painkiller.

LaFee is a health science writer at UC San Diego.