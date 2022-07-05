PHOTOS: Gunman opens fire at Highland Park Fourth of July parade

Duke’s Drive-In Mokena held its grand opening last month and a huge crowd of fans showed up to greet Bill Humphrey upon the return. Upwards of 100 cars packed the parking lot on June 17 behind the restaurant at 19990 S. LaGrange Road in Mokena and the adjoining parking lot of Belle Tire.
CHICAGO, Ill. (FOX News) — A zoo about 30 miles from Highland Park, Illinois was forced to go into lockdown on Tuesday, after getting word of a potential threat. Police said a woman called a crisis intervention line, and said she wanted to harm visitors at the Brookfield Zoo and herself on the zoo grounds.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The suspected gunman in a Fourth of July parade shooting “seriously contemplated” committing a second shooting in Madison after he left Highland Park — where he is accused of killing seven and wounding several others. A judge denied bond on Wednesday for Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, 21, who was charged with […]
Lake and Cook County officials have released the names of seven victims who were killed in Monday's mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July Parade, that injured more than 40 people. "It is with a heavy heart that I bring to you the names of the victims of...
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Seven people were killed and at least 30 others wounded after a 21-year-old man opened fire on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park on Monday morning. The attack happened around 10:10 a.m. after shots were fired near Central Avenue and 2nd Street. At a news conference, Lake County Major Crime Task […]
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois State Trooper was attacked by a “mob of about 100 people” who had blocked an I-90 exit ramp and were “engaging in reckless driving stunts” on the Fourth of July. According to ISP, the trooper was driving south on I-90 when he noticed congestion on the exit to Division […]
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - More than $170,000 has been raised to help pay the medical bills of a Chicago Public Schools teacher — and three of her relatives — who were among the dozens wounded when a gunman opened fire Monday at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.
A woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threat at suburban Brookfield Zoo Tuesday evening, forcing all visitors to shelter-in-place for several hours. The woman, found in her Chicago home, voluntarily agreed to be escorted to the Brookfield Police Department for further questioning, the zoo said. Investigators said the...
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The 21-year-old suspect in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting is believed to have been turned away from a synagogue in the North Shore community in April, according to the head of a Jewish security organization. A man who looks like Robert E....
TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Some neighbors in Tinley Park say their complaints about a noisy dog park are falling on deaf ears. Michael Pignotti has lived in his home in Tinley Park for 20 years. Seven years ago, the park district opened a rather elaborate 10-acre dog park behind his house called the Canine Campus. […]
CHICAGO - Authorities in suburban Chicago have reunited a young boy with his grandparents after he was found alone in the aftermath of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. A picture was shared widely across social media Monday showing the boy in attempts to...
CHICAGO (CBS) – Gary Mayor Jerome Prince announced his cousin was among those killed in a mass shooting at a block party in Gary just after midnight on Tuesday.The mayor said in a statement his cousin, Marquise Hall, 26, was one of the three people who were killed. Seven others were wounded in the shooting in the 1900 block of Missouri Street around 12:46 a.m."Our family is heartbroken and outraged at this loss," Prince said in the statement. "Obviously, this hits close to home. However, we're also angry and frustrated at the fact we continue to lose Gary residents to...
GARY, Ind. (CBS) – Three people are dead and seven others are wounded in a mass shooting at a block party in Gary, Indiana Tuesday just after midnight. Gary Police said officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Missouri Street around 12:46 a.m. for several people with gunshot wounds.
Three men in their 20s were killed and seven other people were wounded in an attack at a block party in Gary early Tuesday, according to police. Seven other gunshot victims were either driven or taken by ambulance to hospitals. No one is in custody.
A stand-out home has hit the Indiana real estate market with an asking price of just under $4 million, listed with Realtor. The mansion is an entirely new build and has never been on the real estate market before, making it a unique opportunity for prospective buyers. The over 15,000-square-foot dream house has every possible amenity a luxury home buyer could want, including being just a short walk away from the beach.
If you eat something delicious from a restaurant, it becomes an experience that you can’t forget. With that said, choosing what kind of restaurant matters. If you want to check out places that serve great food, give the 19 best restaurants in Hammond, IN a try!. Tzatziki Greek Food.
Three people were killed and seven people wounded in a mass shooting at what may have been a Fourth of July holiday block party in Gary, Indiana, early Tuesday morning, authorities said. Gary police said they were called around 12:45 a.m. to the 1900 block of Missouri Street for a...
The high-powered rifle police believe Robert “Bobby” Crimo used to kill seven people and wound dozens more was legally purchased online and picked up from local gun dealer Red Dot Arms, the proprietor of the Illinois store confirmed to The Daily Beast. The owner of Red Dot, who...
Comments / 0