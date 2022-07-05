ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 men shot on Canal St., one block from Bourbon St.

Two men were shot early this morning and now the New Orleans Police Department is working to find the suspect or suspects responsible.

The NOPD says they got a call at about 12:39 a.m. Tuesday morning about a shooting in the 900 block of Canal Street, less than one block from Bourbon Street.

Initial NOPD reports show that two men sustained gunshot wounds to their bodies. EMS transported the victims to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. The shooting comes on the last night of a holiday weekend filled with tourists in town for the Fourth of July holiday and Essence Festival.

