ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Hong Kong Exchange Enlists HSBC, Tencent To Help Create Carbon Market

By Selena Li
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHong Kong's stock exchange said on Tuesday it had enlisted banks including HSBC and companies such as China's Tencent to help it develop a global carbon market. Worldwide efforts to combat climate change have spawned voluntary carbon markets, which allow emitters to offset their...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Why ASEAN Countries Should Capitalise On Global Free Trade Agreements

This year marks the 55 th anniversary since the incorporation of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The group was established to expand and accelerate economic, cultural and social development of its member states and to expand their international trading opportunities as the old adage goes, there’s strength in numbers.
MARKETS
International Business Times

China Holds Combat Exercises Around Taiwan As U.S. Senator Visits

China's military said on Friday it recently held joint combat readiness exercises, patrols and combat drills in the sea and airspace around Taiwan, as a senior U.S. senator visited Taipei for a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen. China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, bristles at any form of...
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

Elon Musk Plans To 'Significantly' Increase Childcare Benefits At His Firms

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Friday he planned to "significantly" increase childcare benefits at his companies, including Tesla Inc, and that the details likely would be announced next month. His comments came a day after Musk tweeted that he will do his best to help what he called "the...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Heads Of MI5, FBI Give Joint Warning Of Growing Threat From China

The heads of MI5 and FBI warned of the growing long-term threat posed by China to UK and U.S. interests, in their first joint appearance on Wednesday. MI5 Director General Ken McCallum said the service has already "more than doubled our previously-constrained effort against Chinese activity of concern," adding it was running seven times as many investigations as in 2018.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hsbc Bank#Singapore Exchange#Chinese#Standard Chartered#Anz#Hkex#Cathay Pacific Airways#Dbs Bank
International Business Times

Wall Street Flat In Choppy Trade As Investors Weigh Jobs Data With Rates Plan

Wall Street was flat on Friday afternoon, although that belied the swings each benchmark had experienced throughout the day as investors sought to comprehend what a robust jobs report would mean for the Federal Reserve's plans to hike interest rates. The Labor Department's closely awaited data showed nonfarm payrolls rose...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Wall Street Ends Little Changed After Jobs Data Feeds Rate Hike Debate

Wall Street closed little changed on Friday after a volatile session as investors tried to comprehend how a robust jobs report would influence the Federal Reserve and its plans to aggressively hike interest rates. Despite the bumpy nature of the day though, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all finished...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Wall St Slides As Strong Jobs Data Fuels Rate Hike Worries

Wall Street's main indexes slipped on Friday after stronger-than-expected jobs data fueled expectations of another big interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve later this month. The Labor Department's report showed nonfarm payrolls rose by 372,000 jobs in June, higher than the estimated rise of 268,000 jobs, according to...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
International Business Times

Police Admit Nara Security Flaws As Abe's Body Returns Home To Tokyo

Police acknowledged security flaws on Saturday in the Japanese city of Nara where former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated, as a motorcade carrying his body arrived at his home in the capital Tokyo. Mourners gathered at his residence and at the scene of Friday's tragedy in the western city...
INDIA
International Business Times

Airbus Reports Flat First-half Deliveries

Europe's Airbus posted flat first-half deliveries on Friday as it struggles to convert rising production plans into handovers to airlines amid tight global supply chains. The world's largest planemaker said it delivered 60 commercial airplanes in June, bringing the total for the year so far to 297, unchanged from the halfway point last year.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Indonesian Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha amid FMD outbreak

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A foot-and-mouth disease outbreak has disrupted ritual slaughter of animals to mark Eid al-Adha as millions of Muslims across Indonesia were celebrating one of the biggest holidays in the Islamic calendar Sunday. Eid al-Adha, known as the “Feast of Sacrifice,” is a revered observance that coincides with the final rites of the annual hajj in Saudi Arabia. It’s a joyous occasion for which food is a hallmark where devout Muslims buy and slaughter animals and share two-thirds of the meat with the poor. Much of Asia, including Indonesia, India and Pakistan, observed Eid al-Adha on Sunday, while Muslims in other parts of the globe, including in countries like Afghanistan, Libya, Egypt, Kenya and Yemen celebrated the holiday on Saturday. But this year, an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease — an acute, highly contagious viral disease of cloven-footed animals that is sometimes transmitted to humans — has significantly dampened the typically booming holiday trade in goats, cows and sheep in Indonesia, the world’s largest populous Muslim country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Thousands Of Jobs To Go Under Telecom Italia Break-up Plan

Telecom Italia (TIM) is ready to part ways with its fixed network assets under an overhaul plan that includes at least 9,000 jobs cuts by 2030 as part of efforts to reduce its hefty debt, the company said on Thursday. TIM, heir to the former national phone monopoly, is saddled...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

FTX CEO Spent His Own Money To Support Dying Crypto Services Providers

The billionaire CEO of crypto exchange FTX, who is also one of the richest people in the space, said in a recent interview that the exchange still has "a few billion dollars" to work out deals with dying crypto services while adding that he has been using his own money to bail out such firms.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy