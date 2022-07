Name: Bridgette Whitney and boyfriend, Blue Delgado. “My boyfriend, Blue, and I fell in LOVE with our loft immediately when we walked in. We had never seen a loft in this particular style and were in love with the fact it’s two stories!” explains interior decorator and mural artist Bridgette Whitney, who’s an expert at crafting bold, funky, and colorful spaces. Bridgette shares inspiring photos and engaging DIYs from this loft on Instagram and TikTok, but also gives peeks from another space she’s decorated wildly: their TikTok-famous Nashville Airbnb.

