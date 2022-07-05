Highland Park Mayor: Robert Crimo III’s weapon was ‘legally obtained’
nypressnews.com
2 days ago
Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering told NBC’s “Today Show” that the weapon suspect Robert Crimo III used in the deadly Fourth of July parade shooting was “legally obtained” — and now the U.S. needs to re-examine gun laws in its aftermath. The Illinois...
The man charged with killing seven people at an Independence Day parade made an initial court appearance Wednesday. Associated Press writer Don Babwin was among those who attended the hearing in Waukegan, Illinois. According to Babwin, prosecutors say the suspect, Robert Crimo III, confessed to police that he unleashed a hail of bullets from a rooftop in suburban Chicago. The parade shooting left affluent Highland Park, home to about 30,000 people near the Lake Michigan shore, reeling. More than two-dozen people were wounded, some critically, and hundreds of marchers, parents and children fled in a panic. Crimo wore a black long-sleeve shirt as he appeared in court by video. Babwin says Crimo showed little emotion as the prosecutor described the shooting and said little besides telling the judge that he did not have a lawyer.
Republican nominee for governor Darren Bailey is apologizing for the remarks he made in the aftermath of the fatal mass shooting at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade. In a video posted to Facebook, Bailey offered prayers for the victims and for law enforcement… and then said, “Let’s move on and celebrate the independence of this nation.” After intense social media criticism, Bailey issued a later statement saying he was sorry, quote, “if in any way we diminished the pain being felt across our state.”
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) – Elected officials from across the state and nation expressed their grief in the wake of the mass shooting at the July 4th parade in Highland Park on Monday which left six people dead and about two dozen injured. President Joe Biden said in a...
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Police say seven people were killed and many more were injured when a gunman opened fire on crowds of Fourth of July paradegoers in a Chicago suburb. The injured people ranged from 8 to 85 years old, hospitals said — most with gunshot wounds. Those who have died range from two parents in their 30s to an 88-year-old grandfather.
Vice President Kamala Harris went viral after delivering a statement near the site of the July Fourth parade mass shooting in Highland Park, with some taking notice of her repetitive use of one word in particular. "We've got to take this stuff seriously, as seriously as you are because you...
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The gunman who opened fire at a Fourth of July parade Monday morning in a Chicago suburb legally obtained the weapon used in the shooting, the city’s mayor said. “I don’t know where the gun came from, but I do know that it was...
The man in custody in connection with the July 4 mass shooting in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park confessed to the crime and revealed that he contemplated carrying out a second attack, authorities said Wednesday. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III appeared in court Wednesday via Zoom and was formally...
The high-powered rifle police believe Robert “Bobby” Crimo used to kill seven people and wound dozens more was legally purchased online and picked up from local gun dealer Red Dot Arms, the proprietor of the Illinois store confirmed to The Daily Beast. The owner of Red Dot, who...
President Joe Biden said he was "shocked," but grateful for first responders in wake of a mass shooting at the Highland Park Independence Parade that left at least six people killed and roughly two dozen others injured. "Jill and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker had a very direct message to the National Rifle Association -- Leave us the hell alone.That message came in a response to an NRA tweet that said, "Since 1950, 94% of mass public shootings occurred in gun-free zones."The Illinois governor retweeted it with a comment saying, "And 100% of mass public shootings happen with guns. As governor, on behalf of the people of Illinois, leave us the hell alone."
A 62-year-old Chicago woman has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct for allegedly telling a crisis hotline employee that she intended to harm herself and visitors at Brookfield Zoo, leading to a lockdown that last for more than two hours on July 5. Local police investigators, assisted by the FBI,...
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The parents of the alleged Highland Park parade shooter have retained the law office of R. Kelly’s defense attorney to represent them. In a statement posted on Twitter Tuesday evening, Steve Greenberg, who currently represents R. Kelly in his Chicago case, said the Crimo family have retained attorneys Tom Durkin and Josh Herman to represent their son.
Two “persons of interest” have been identified in connection with the murder of 18-year-old Jailyn Logan-Bledsoe, the Oak Park teenager who was found fatally shot in the parking lot of the BP gas station at 100 Chicago Av., around 1:52 a.m., June 22. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s...
Chicago alderman and Democratic mayoral candidate Raymond Lopez slammed the Windy City's police chief as Lori Lightfoot's "puppet" for "deflecting responsibility" and "emboldening criminals" with soft-on-crime policies. Lopez responded on "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday after Police Superintendent David Brown said parents in the city must "know where [their] are" following the July 4th weekend that saw 51 shootings in the city, with eight killed.
Three people were killed and seven others were wounded in a mass shooting at a block party in Gary, Ind., early Tuesday morning. Ashanti Brown, 20; Laurence Mangum, 25, and Marquise Hall, 26, were fatally shot, the Northwest Indiana Times reported. The seven hospitalized victims have not been identified. No...
JEFFERSON PARK — A Far Northwest Side man with white supremacist affiliations was charged for spray-painting swastikas and racist prison gang symbols on two Jefferson Park businesses last week. Brodie Blakeslee, 57, who lives behind the businesses in the 4700 block of N. London Avenue, was charged with two...
The community of Highland Park, Illinois, had a recent incident of antisemitic hate speech. In April, police said flyers appeared in the area and surrounding communities on Yom HaShoah, the Day of Holocaust Remembrance, NBC Chicago reported at the time. Highland Park police pledged to work with other suburban police departments and the FBI to investigate, according to NBC Chicago.
Comments / 1