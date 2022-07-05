Who is the suspected gunman in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting?
2 days ago
WASHINGTON — The nation was shaken once again on Monday following a deadly mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago. At least 6 people were killed and at least 30 were wounded. Hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fled in...
NEW information has emerged about the gunman who opened fire at a Fourth of July parade on Monday morning, killing six people and injuring several others. Witnesses at the parade shared chilling details about the incident in Highland Park and suspected shooter Robert "Bobby" E Crimo III, who was taken into custody after an officer noted him driving.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mother of the suspect in Monday's deadly mass shooting in Highland Park has been at the center of some police contact for hours on Tuesday, as well as with a SWAT team in the hours after the shooting. A mailbox listed in the name of her...
Aiden McCarthy was wandering in the streets of Highland Park, Ill., on July 4, unaware that his parents had both been murdered when a gunman opened fire during a parade, killing seven people and injuring dozens more. Highland Park police eventually scooped up the 2-year-old and took him to the...
Robert E. Crimo III, identified by police as the person suspected of shooting and killing six people and wounding dozens of others at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, has been arrested, authorities said. CNN’s Josh Campbell has more on the investigation.
A gunman perched on a rooftop opened fire on families waving flags and children riding bikes at a Fourth of July parade on Monday, killing six and wounding more than 36 in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. The gunman climbed to the roof of a business using a ladder...
A person of interest has been identified in the mass shooting at the Highland Park 4th of July parade. Police named Robert E Crimo III, 22, who goes by Bobbie, as a person of interest. He was arrested several hours later driving a 2010 silver Honda Fit with an Illinois plate. Highland Park Police commander Chris O’Neil said earlier that he was armed and dangerous. An online profile matching Mr Crimo’s age and description appeared to show he is a musician who performs under the name Awake the Rapper. At least six people were killed and dozens...
Six people have been killed in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. 24 people have been hospitalized, authorities said. 17-year-old Anand P. recounted his experience in a video shared Twitter. Around 10 a.m. this morning, just minutes after the Fourth of July parade began...
Multiple people were killed and dozens wounded after a gunman opened fire during a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago area. Thus far, six people are reported dead following the shooting in the wealthy suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, and another 30 were wounded. The shooting occurred a little...
